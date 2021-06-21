Two teen boys, two teen girls arrested following altercation at Carson Beach

Four teenagers were arrested after an altercation involving several teens at Carson Beach in South Boston on Monday night, State Police said.
State Police responded to a report of the conflict near the beach’s bath house about 8:30 p.m. and arrested two teenage boys and two teenage girls, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
Several other teenagers dispersed. Extra patrols remained near the beach late Monday night as a precaution, Procopio said.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.