Two teen boys, two teen girls arrested following altercation at Carson Beach

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated June 21, 2021, 1 hour ago

Four teenagers were arrested after an altercation involving several teens at Carson Beach in South Boston on Monday night, State Police said.

State Police responded to a report of the conflict near the beach’s bath house about 8:30 p.m. and arrested two teenage boys and two teenage girls, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

Several other teenagers dispersed. Extra patrols remained near the beach late Monday night as a precaution, Procopio said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

