URI business school receives $1.3m private donation

A pledge of $250,000 will contribute to the renovation and expansion of Ballentine Hall, which will include open teaching spaces and labs across more than 7,000 square feet of new space and 13,000 square feet of renovated space. Originally built in 1967, the renovated and expanded space will feature a center for business analytics and artificial intelligence. A students lounge will also be named for the Steeneck family.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — University of Rhode Island alumnus Craig Steeneck and his wife Sandra Steeneck announced Monday that they were giving the state school’s College of Business a $1.3 million donation. The gift, which they said will “advance the immediate and long-term priorities” of the business school, will be structured in three parts, including another large push for the College’s main building.

Advertisement

The university estimates that Ballentine Hall’s renovation will cost about $18.7 million. The College of Business has been working to secure the $18.7 million needed for the building phase. University spokesman Anthony LaRoche said donor commitments to the Hall project total $1,682,133 as of Monday, including the $250,000 from the Steenecks.

URI’s total new commitments for this fiscal year (which ends June 30) have exceeded $32.1 million.

The university plans to break ground in time to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the College of Business in 2023.

Ballentine Hall houses the business program for more than 2,000 undergraduate and 300 graduate students, in addition to more than 70 full-time faculty. The College of Business has experienced an increase in business majors, with undergraduate enrollment growing by 20 percent between 2015 and 2018, making it URI’s largest school for undergraduates.

URI asset protection funds provided $5 million of the total construction cost, while the Shareholders Campaign, a private fund drive, provided another $5.9 million in private gifts from alumni, corporations, and other private donors.

Advertisement

The last major renovation project at Ballentine Hall was nearly 20 years ago when more than 200 URI business alumni, faculty, staff, and students gathered outside for a ribbon-cutting celebration in June 2003, marking the completion of a $10.9 million project.

The latest expansion will address the increased demand for corporate partners space and offices for executives in residence, an advanced trading room, interactive classroom spaces, and an open lounge and lobby nooks for collaboration and interaction, according to the university’s building plans.

Craig Steeneck, who graduated from URI in 1980, retired as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. in 2018. He’s a member of the board of directors for Freshpet, Hostess Brands, and Utz Brands. Sandra Steeneck is a former shopper marketing finance manager for Mondelez International in New Jersey.

The remaining balance of their $1.3 million donation will be broken into two parts: a $60,000 gift will support the immediate needs identified by the College, and their estate plan provides $1 million to establish the Steeneck Family Endowed College of Business Excellence Fund. The endowment will provide funds for “cutting-edge technology” to faculty and students, as well as support study abroad and international guest speakers, according to the announcement.

“When we put together our estate plan, Sandra and I decided we wanted to support URI... And Ballentine Hall is an investment in real estate that will have an impact now and in the future,” said Craig Steeneck. “We believe in URI and appreciate the unique way it works for the betterment of the state of Rhode Island.”

Advertisement





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.