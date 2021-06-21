Mass. reports 10,131 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 10,131 to 8,459,574, state officials reported Monday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Sunday, when 23,667 were reported. Monday is typically the lowest day of the week for vaccination reports.

The total number of shots administered amounted to around 89.2 percent of the 9,486,010 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 4,364,080 first shots and 3,825,198 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 270,296 shots of the

Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 4,095,494.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.