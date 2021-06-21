I was taught about racism in school. I was taught about slavery, segregation, and Jim Crow laws, and about modern-day protests for equality. Although I learned about the history of racism in America, I didn’t think racism would be present in Lowell, because our city was a place of immigrants. I also never witnessed any discrimination toward Asians, so I didn’t think Asians ever faced racism in America.

I used to believe that America was a place of acceptance. I’m a second-generation immigrant whose parents came from Cambodia. I grew up in Lowell, and had many friends who came from Kenya, Thailand, Puerto Rico, and many more areas throughout the world.

In 2020, midway through my sophomore year, the COVID-19 pandemic began. Suddenly I started seeing reports on Instagram of Asians being attacked for being Asian. I read about a father and his two children being stabbed at a Sam’s Club in Texas. Their attacker blamed them for spreading COVID-19. Luckily, they survived. I read about a man in Santa Clara, Calif., whose attacker kicked his dog, spat on him, and said: “Take your disease that’s ruining our country. Go home.”

I was confused about why others were blaming us for the pandemic. Some called COVID-19 the “Chinese virus” or “kung-flu” or “Asian virus.” Our president, Donald Trump, kept using improper terms for COVID, which led to an increase of violence toward Asians. I was astonished, and I was also livid. I thought the president and the people who had the same mindset as him were ignorant.

One day, I was in school walking down the hall to get to my next class. I was listening to music, but then I heard another student shout dramatically: “Asians deserve to get beaten for COVID. They were the ones who spread it around and started it.”

It is important to keep in mind: I go to a diverse school where everyone comes from different backgrounds. Although the comment wasn’t directed toward me and I only overheard it, I was still upset. I was shocked to hear this. I was more than shocked, I was furious, and also confused. Lots of people ignored the comment. But a few stood up against this student and called her out on her ignorance. I was so upset that I couldn’t concentrate in class. I hated the blaming and generalizations. I hated the ignorance in her statement.

At that moment, I realized that racism can happen anywhere. It doesn’t matter if you’re in a diverse place. Racism and prejudice will still happen. A few weeks later, our school closed due to the pandemic. It was hard to adapt to the lockdown because I was missing most of my friends. As COVID cases increased, there were more hate crimes directed at Asians, and that broke my heart. I imagined that the Asians who were attacked could’ve been my family members. Eventually, we will have to find a way to address the bigotry we encounter. Our schools and communities should address the prejudice that is taking place. When we finally come back to school, I hope we can teach about prejudiced behavior in order to make the environment feel safe for everyone.