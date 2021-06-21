Justice Dept. is on a pointless, inhumane errand in seeking death for Tsarnaev

It is distressing to learn that the Department of Justice is aiming to continue the Trump administration’s infatuation with capital punishment — a primitive behavior that has been banned in more than 100 nations — and execute Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who is already serving multiple life sentences (“Justice Dept. seeks death for Tsarnaev,” Page A1, June 16). The death penalty repeatedly has been shown not to improve safety. Further, the Justice Department ignores the appellate court’s concern regarding the trial judge’s exclusion of important evidence, and to this child psychiatrist, the department’s failure to consider Tsarnaev’s age, 19 at the time of the Boston Marathon bombing, is a serious error.

It is well known that we are all emotionally immature until our nervous system is completed, which occurs at about age 25 (this is why auto insurance is more expensive until that age). Further, Tsarnaev was clearly under the influence of his older brother, Tamerlan, who, posthumously, after the bombings, was implicated in a 2011 murder case.