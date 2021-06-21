We are America

How does our history shape who we are, and who we hope to become? My Lowell High School students and I contemplated these questions as we studied the long fight for equity and justice in the United States. What a moment for reflection — while enduring lockdowns and remote learning triggered by the pandemic, and while witnessing the long-overdue national reckoning about deep-seated racial injustice.

Spring brought a partial return to the classroom. But we are emerging changed. Changed by isolation, doubt, grief, and exhaustion. Changed by seeing systemic inequality laid bare by the virus and by violence against people of color.