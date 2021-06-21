fb-pixel Skip to main content
OPINION

When the streetlights turn on

Why did the fun always have to end when those stupid streetlights turned on?

By Sarah AzevedoUpdated June 21, 2021, 1 hour ago
Sarah Azevedo
Sarah AzevedoJulian Viviescas

I never understood why my mom would always call me back inside once the streetlights turned on. During the summer of fourth grade, when I was 10, all I wanted to do was play outside with my neighbors. We played kickball, manhunt, hide-and-seek. Who cared if the sun was finally going down? I just wanted to be a kid. Why did the fun always have to end when those stupid streetlights turned on?

When I was little, I never liked watching the news. I thought it was boring, and there were never any good stories. But then one night, my father turned on our television to listen as he cooked. I heard that a young girl had been taken from her home during the night. He turned to me and said: “Cuidado la fora” — be careful outside.

My tiny fourth-grade mind could not comprehend how or why that was happening, and why I needed to be careful. Where were the witnesses? Where were the police? Where was anyone who could have helped her? Is this why Mom made me come back inside; and why did I have to grow up in a world where I could not feel safe when the streetlights were on? I stared, mesmerized, at the bright yellow lights illuminating our road before I snapped back into reality.

One of the first days back to school from vacation, in fifth grade, I remember one of my friends was “dress coded,” meaning a teacher told her that her bright blue tank top was inappropriate for school. The teacher demanded she go to our school closet of clothes and select a different shirt. I was beyond confused and, curious, I asked the teacher, “Why can’t she wear that?” She responded, “Don’t you see what’s happening on the news? You have to respect yourselves!” Looking back, I now realize that at the ripe age of 10, I was being conditioned to hide behind my clothing as an act of self-defense. Shorts quickly turned into jeans, leggings couldn’t be worn outside of dance practice, no tops that showed even a centimeter of my stomach, and certainly no staying out past the second the streetlights turned on, because it made me prey to the world.

It would be years before I questioned this world I lived in. One day in my sophomore year I was scrolling through the thousands of memes and selfies on Instagram when I was confronted with pictures of clothing. Not for sale, not an outfit-of-the-day post either. These were articles of clothing worn by survivors of assault. T-shirts, jeans, sweaters, pantsuits, even police uniforms. I realized that clothing wasn’t what made you prey. A plethora of questions all hit me at once: Why were women so blatantly disrespected, why wasn’t our society doing something to protect us, and why was it my job to hide behind my own clothing?

Sometimes now I feel like I’m suffocating, drowning in my own anxieties as I choose my next outfit, take public transportation, or walk home from work. I always comply with the restrictions that have been forced on me. Even at 17, I still sit and stare at the yellow-tinted streetlights. My questions might never have an answer, but I hope that the next generation has the freedom to walk in the streets once the streetlights are on, and wear the clothes they want to wear.

