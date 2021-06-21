With one humiliation after another, airlines have primed us for the rage we’re seeing

Re “Booze, clashes over masks fuel anger on flights” (Business, June 15): I would like to have seen this article provide more context on the entire air travel process that passengers are forced to endure. This is not to say that the assaults described are in any way justified, but factors contributing to the behavior should at least be acknowledged.
Passengers today are under constant assault and humiliation throughout the process. First you’re hunting for an open seat on overbooked flights, and once you find one, odds are good that it is damaged or dirty.
Over the past few years, major carriers have added numerous rows of seats into their already overstuffed cabin, exacerbating the stress of flying, and if there is not enough space in the overhead bins, you will be forced to check your bag. The result is the virtual elimination of personal space.
When you finally board the plane, you are handed a wipe to clean your seat area, in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. Then, jammed into a tiny seat that may barely recline, there is no way, unless you’re a contortionist, to reach the under-seat space without smashing the side of your face against the seatback in front of you. Good thing you got those wipes on the way in!
Bottom line: People are treated with contempt and disrespect throughout the entire process. How can you expect them not to act like animals?
James Christopher
Westwood