Globe Foundation / Richard J. Phelps Scholar-Athletes and athletes of the year honored for 2020-21

A group of graduating seniors was honored Monday morning at the 35th Globe Foundation/Richard J. Phelps Scholar-Athletes and Athletes of the Year awards ceremony, held in the Dell Technologies Club at Fenway Park. Everyone in the expansive room was maskless, a far cry from the virtual ceremony last year.

This year has been unlike any other for high school students, and athletes, across the state. Seasons were in question at every turn. Face masks and hand sanitizer became a part of the uniform. Still, a number of athletes managed to have phenomenal seasons on the field and in the classroom.

Continuing a tradition that began in 1987 and expanded when businessman/philanthropist Richard J. Phelps came on board as a co-sponsor in 1991, a panel of Globe judges awarded $3,000 college scholarships to 18 distinguished Scholar-Athletes representing seven MIAA districts, the city of Boston, and Eastern Mass. preparatory schools.

The Globe also presented its annual Will McDonough Male and Female Athletes of the Year awards to a pair of seniors, Brendan Fennell (Melrose) and Paige Gillette (Andover), who both were four-season athletes in 2020-21.

With no football in the fall, Fennell was a Middlesex League golf all-star. In the winter, the Middlesex Freedom hockey MVP. In Fall II, he quarterbacked the Red Raiders to an unbeaten season, extending the program’s winning streak to 21 games. This spring, he spearheaded an 11-1 season for the lacrosse team.

Gillette, a two-time Globe All-Scholastic field hockey goalie, was a three-sport captain, a leader willing to take on any role on the basketball court, and on the softball diamond, as a dynamic leadoff hitter and second baseman. In Fall II, she was a revered mentor for Unified Basketball. She will playfield hockey at Assumption.

“I’m just thankful for being able to play at all this year, and it’s unbelievable to be honored,” said Fennell, who will do a post-grad year at Avon Old Farms. “Going into this year, you just didn’t know anything. You worked all summer with whatever sports you played, but you just didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Craig Larson, the Globe’s high school sports editor, gave opening remarks, along with Globe sports editor Matt Pepin, , and Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy,

Vaughn Williams, in his first year as the athletic director at Bentley University, was the keynote speaker for the event. Williams’ received his undergraduate degree from UMass Amherst, where he played football and his master’s degree from Boston College. He emphasized the importance of taking risks in life and growing during your college years.

“I hope you can find a place where you can explore your why,” Williams said. “Expand your village. No one does anything alone, partake in other opportunities, take risks, and live outside your bubble. You need a network. You need mentors to be successful. Live in the moment, but be intentional about your future. Athletes are very focused on the next move. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s to not take anything for granted.

“Lastly, define your own success. There was a time when I let others define what success was for me, but the only person that can define that is you.”

Williams also emphasized the importance of taking care of mental health.

“Mental health is just like an injured or sprained ankle,” he said. “You have to open up and understand it’s not a bad thing to want to get help. I wish I had thought about that when I was your age.”

Since Phelps came on board, the Globe has recognized 400-plus Scholar-Athletes.

The 18 Phelps Scholar-Athlete recipients:

▪ District 2-3 — Emma Mumby (Westborough / Babson) and Thomas Billings (Hudson / Rhode Island)

▪ District 4 — Stephanie Tardugno (Methuen / Saint Anselm) and Matt O’Toole (Waltham / Providence)

▪ District 5 — Amber Kiricoples (Peabody / Bentley) and David Lombardi (Malden / High Point University)

▪ District 6 — Amanda Patti (Austin Prep / UMass Amherst) and Terence Moynihan (St. Mary’s / St. Michael’s)

▪ District 7 — Abigail Miller (Millis / Babson) and Jake Taylor (Mansfield / Northeastern)

▪ District 8 — Carly Drew (Old Rochester / Anna Maria) and John Kerney (Dartmouth / Clemson)

▪ District 9 — Leah Nash (Monomoy (Northeastern) and Jack Nelson (Dartmouth / Northeastern)

▪ City of Boston — Quinlan O’Brien (Boston Latin / Johns Hopkins) and Luke Maffeo (John D. O’Bryant / Massachusetts Maritime)

▪ Preps — Lillie Cooper (Phillips Andover / Harvard) and Peyton O’Leary (Governor’s Academy / Michigan)

BOSTON GLOBE/WILL McDONOUGH ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

2020-21:

Boys’ winner: Brendan Fennell, Melrose

Girls’ winner: Paige Gillette, Andover

2019-20:

Boys’ winner: Duncan Moreland, Beverly

Girls’ winner: Sydney Scales, Walpole

2018-19

Boys’ winner: Jake McElroy, North Andover

Girls’ winner: Audra Tosone, Walpole

2017-18

Boys’ winner: Sal Frelick, Lexington

Girls’ winner: Elle Hansen, Cohasset

2016-17

Boys’ winner: Patrick Flynn, Hanover

Girls’ winner: Angela Alibrandi, Westford Academy

2015-16

Boys’ winner: Jeff Trainor, Billerica

Girls’ winner: Yuleska Ramirez-Tejeda, Cambridge Rindge and Latin

2014-15

Boys’ winner: Brooks Tyrrell, Marblehead

Girls’ winner: Leah Cardarelli, Acton-Boxboro

2013-14

Boys’ winner: Michael Panepinto, Needham

Girls’ winner: Maggie Layo, Sandwich

2012-13

Boys’ winner: Andre Rolim, Somerville

Girls’ winner: Hannah Murphy, Duxbury

2011-12

Boys’ winner: Casey DeAndrade, East Bridgewater

Girls’ winner: Kara Charette, Fairhaven

2010-11

Boys’ winner: Shayne Collins, Mansfield

Girls’ winner: Andrea Keklak, Lincoln-Sudbury

2009-10

Boys’ winner: Conor Ressel, Gloucester

Girls’ winner: Molly Breen, Millis

2008-09

Boys’ winner: Sean Ryan, Norton

Girls’ winner: Kirsten Kasper, North Andover

2007-08

Boys’ winner: Tim Rich, Chelmsford

Girls winner: Melanie Baskind, Framingham

2006-07

Boys’ winner: James Hamilton, Harwich

Girls’ winner: Denise Beliveau, Framingham

2005-06

Boys’ winner: Chris Nixon, Duxbury

Girls’ winner: Lauren Mahoney, Archbishop Williams

2004-05

Boys’ winner: Chris Barnicle, Newton North

Girls’ winner: Ashley Waters, Amesbury

2003-04

Boys’ winner: Jason Blydell, Swampscott

Girls’ winner: Katie Brooks, Winchester

2002-03

The Globe Athlete of the Year Award was changed to the Boston Globe/Will McDonough Award following the death of the longtime Globe columnist in January of 2003.

Boys’ winner: Matt Antonelli, St. John’s Prep

Girls’ winner: Rachel Smith, Somerset High School

2001-02

Boys’ winner: Jim Unis, Gloucester

Girls’ winner: Brittany Cheney, Abington

2000-01

Boys’ winner: Robert Whitaker, Brockton

Girls’ winner: Lisa Tisbert, Andover

1999-2000

Boys’ winner: Dante Balestracci, New Bedford

Girls’ winner: Katie Collins, Reading and Tracy Prihoda, Needham

1998-99

Boys’ winner: Kevin Truelson, Archbishop Williams

Girls’ winner: Hillary Dunn, Medfield

1997-98

Boys’ winner: Abdirizak Mohamud, Boston English

Girls’ winner: Jenna Stacer, Holliston

1996-97

Boys’ winner: Jonathon Riley, Brookline

Girls’ winner: Emily Desjardins, Bishop Fenwick

1995-96

Boys’ winner: James Perry, Malden Catholic

Girls’ winner: Rebecca Sangster, Falmouth

1994-95

Boys’ winner: Peter Woodfork, Swampscott

Girls’ winner: Nicki Castonguay, Somerset

1993-94

Boys’ winner: Anthony Palmer, Winthrop

Girls’ winner: Katie Kiladis, Framingham

1992-93

Boys’ winner: Brett Budzinski, Ipswich

Girls’ winner: Sarah Dacey, Framingham

1991-92

Boys’ winner: Chris Blades, Marian

Girls’ winner: Kelly Amonte, Thayer Academy

1990-91

Boys’ winner: Andy Downin, Duxbury

Girls’ winner: Leanne Burke, Randolph

1989-90

Boys’ winner: Bill Counihan, Dedham

Girls’ winner: Lisa Moore, Wellesley

1988-89

Boys’ winner: Dan O’Connell, Triton

Girls’ winner: Sarah Behn, Foxboro

1987-88

Boys’ winner: Carmine Cappuccio, Malden

Girls’ winner: Kendall Daly, Masconomet

Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com.