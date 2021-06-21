Lincoln-Sudbury boys’ lacrosse vanquishes archrival Acton-Boxborough to reach D1 North semifinals

“We played [A-B] twice before and they played great,” said L-S coach Brian Vona. “We felt like we had more to give in both those games. We didn’t focus on them, we focused on us the last few days. When we focus on us, we can do a lot, together.”

After dropping a pair of regular season games against A-B earlier this month, the fifth-seeded Warriors shut out fourth-seeded A-B during the first half and held on for a 9-5 victory in the Division 1 North quarterfinals Monday, advancing to face top-seeded Chelmsford in the sectional semifinals Wednesday (TBA).

On the two-year anniversary of the program’s most recent Division 1 state title, the Lincoln-Sudbury boys’ lacrosse team scored a huge victory at archrival Acton-Boxborough.

Henry Grosso scored the first three goals for L-S (10-2) and Collin Murphy (2 goals, 3 assists) and Hayden Donley (2 goals, assist) added tallies to make it 5-0 by halftime.

With junior goalie Nolan O’Brien gobbling up shots behind poles Gordon Gozdeck, Matt Dooley, Brian Barringer, and Will Ohler, the Warriors were able to dominate possession and limit scoring chances.

Lincoln-Sudbury goalie Nolan O'Brien (22) kept his stick high as he single-handedly kept at bay Acton-Boxboro's defenders Brady Graham (left) and a diving Sal Panetta (center) during the second quarter. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

A-B (10-2) scored twice in an eight-second span to create some life in the third quarter, and scored three fourth-quarter goals, trimming the L-S lead to 8-5 with 4:14 remaining, but goals from Andrew Toland and Donley kept A-B at bay.

“This is a new team,” Vona said about defending a state title that is now two years removed.

“We’ve been trying to gel all year and for every coach, it’s been very difficult. I want to get our team together, to play hard for each other, and whatever happens after that, you still have a great year because it means your kids love each other.”

Division 2 Central/East

Walpole 12, Foxborough 9 — Declan Hunter, David Pacella and Ronan Fahey each scored two goals for the seventh-seeded Wolves (7-6) in an upset over the second-seeded Warriors (11-4). Walpole will face No. 3 Concord-Carlisle at 4:30 Wednesday in the D2 Central/East semifinals.

Division 1 North

Chelmsford 14, Andover 5 — Will Walsh scored seven goals to give the top-seeded Lions (14-0) a 13-2 advantage through three quarters and David Gagnon added four goals for the hosts in a D1 North quarterfinal.

North Andover 15, Medford 0 — The goal-scoring sibling trio of senior Steven Ferullo (6 goals), sophomore Brian Ferullo (1 goal, 3 assists), and junior Jack Ferullo (2 goals, 1 assist) led the No. 7 Scarlet Knights (12-3) to the semifinals of the Division 1 North Tournament. Siblings were the theme of the day, as sophomore twins Patrick Roy (1 goal, 4 assists) and Matt Roy (9 saves) also played important roles in the ousting of the second-seeded Mustangs.

Division 2 North

Billerica 8, Marblehead 5 — Despite receiving 19 saves from senior captain J.T. Monahan and five points (3 goals and 2 assists) from senior captain Will Shull, the top-seeded Magicians (13-1) fell to No. 8 Billerica (10-5) in the D2 North quarterfinals. Scott Einarson also made 19 saves for the visitors.

Division 3 North

Bishop Fenwick 20, Essex Tech 19 — The Hawks trailed by four goals with 1:11 to go in the game. They came within one goal with :13 to go, but couldn’t complete the comeback. Senior Liam Hill scored seven goals for the No. 10 Crusaders (12-6) in the D3 North quarterfinal.

Division 1 South

Duxbury 15, King Philip 2 — Senior captain Will Nolan paced Duxbury with six goals, Campbell Pang dominated at the face-off X, and the seventh-seeded Dragons (11-4) cruised past the 10th-seeded Warriors (9-5) to advance to the Division 1 South quarterfinals against Natick.

Girls’ lacrosse

Division 1 Central/West

Algonquin 13, Shrewsbury 11 — Lucy Rogers netted seven goals for the No. 1 Tomahawks (14-2), and Ava Wilde added three scores in the Division 1 Central/West quarterfinals.

Division 1 East

Franklin 15, Acton-Boxborough 10 — Katie Jones led the No. 1 Panthers (14-0-1) with three goals and two assists, and Katie Peterson added two goals and two assists. Jamie Tanner recorded six draw controls and three caused turnovers in Franklin’s Division 1 East quarterfinal win.

Lincoln-Sudbury 10, Walpole 9 — Soon after the final whistle sounded in the Division 1 East quarterfinals, Lincoln-Sudbury head coach Kaillie Kelly’s phone started to explode with notifications from team alumni.

After meeting Walpole in the playoffs the previous two years – and falling both times – the No. 5 Warriors (10-2) did the impossible, knocking Walpole off by the slimmest of margins.

“Just being able to say that we did it is huge for the confidence, because there’s always that little mental block of ‘bad things have happened before,’” Kelly said of the long-awaited win. “So to be able to go in there and play our game, we’re really proud of the way that we executed.”

Senior Maggie Jandl netted the game winner with just under five minutes to go, and from there it was up to Kelly’s defense to hang on for a win.

With just four total returners from the 2019 season on the Warriors’ roster, Kelly’s defense – like many around the state – is young and inexperienced. Still, the fourth-year head coach credited her defensive unit, and though their impact is “hard to quantify,” she said they were integral to the team’s success.

“The vast majority of our team has never played on varsity, let alone been in a game like this against Walpole, so I think everybody doing their job just gives you such confidence when you get the ball to the other end,” Kelly said. “It really feels like the defense is the first piece of that transition.”

Stanford-bound Sophia Brindisi led the Warriors’ offense with four goals, six draw controls, and five ground balls. In net, Katrina Tobin recorded 10 saves.

Division 2 East

Medfield 19, Medway 2 — Sisters Kelly (5 goals) and Kathryn Blake (4 goals) combined for nearly half of the offensive production for the No. 4 Warriors (12-3) in a Division 2 East quarterfinal win. Alex Blake added two goals and four assists, as well as four caused turnovers in the win.

Division 1 North

Chelmsford 15, Woburn 5 — Sofia D’Agostino (4 goals), Leah Green (3 goals, 1 assist), Julia Pitts (2 goals, 3 assists), and Sarah Lachance (2 goals, 2 assists) powered the second-seeded Lions (14-0) to the D1 North first-round win.

Division 2 North

Swampscott 15, Lowell Catholic 1 — Broghan Laundry led sixth-seed Big Blue (12-3) with a dominant offensive showing of five goals and two assists. harper Clopton (4 goals, 1 assist) and Elizabeth Green (2 goals, 4 assists) also had multi-point nights in the first round of the Division 2 North playoffs.

Division 1 South

Duxbury 19, Plymouth North 10 — Juniors Campbell Johnston and Bella Fisher led the way with four goals apiece, fueling the seventh-seeded Dragons (12-4) past the 10th-seeded Eagles (9-5). Duxbury will face Wellesley in the quarterfinals.

Softball

Division 1 North

Andover 3, Westford 2 — Freshman Jackie Giordano knocked in the winning run with an RBI single in the eighth-inning, giving the No. 13 Warriors (10-6) an upset win in the D1 North first round. She also struck out nine batters during a stellar performance in the circle.

Peabody 6, Haverhill 0 — Freshman Abby Bettancourt fired a perfect game to lead the second-seeded Tanners (15-0) past the 15th-seeded Hilllies (8-7) for a D1 North first-round win. Emma Bloom had solo homer and Gina Terrazzano had a three-run shot for Peabody.

Division 2 North

Arlington Catholic 11, Wilmington 4 — Freshman Kathleen Simmons provided a spark with two hits and some impressive play in the field to help the No. 12 Cougars (7-5) win in the D2 North first round. Pitcher Kara MacDonald struck out eight in the win and added two hits of her own.

Division 3 North

Austin Prep 16, Rockport 0 — Freshman Juliana Iannibellia (8 Ks) tossed five innings of one-hit ball to power the ninth-seeded Cougars (10-6) to the D3 North first-round win. Freshman Ava Intoppa sparked the Austin Prep offense with a grand slam, two walks, two steals, and three runs scored.

Latin Academy 15, Salem Academy 1 — Senior Carleigh Schievink drove in six runs, was 4 for 5 at the plate and classmate Michaela Barcelou spun five hitless innings for the third-seeded Dragons (18-3) in a Division 3 North first-round win over No. 14 Salem Academy.

Northeast 12, Ipswich 2 — Junior Brandi Neal and sophomore Destiny Lopez each hit a home run for the fifth-seeded Golden Knights (10-4) in the first-round win. Neal earned the win with five strikeouts.

Winthrop 14, Lynnfield 1 — Katie Gagnon hit a grand slam in the first inning and finished 2 for 4 with five RBIs and three runs scored to lead the No. 10 Vikings (9-6) to a Division 3 North first-round victory.

Division 1 South

Mansfield 5, Natick 4 — Senior captain Ashlyn Conley hurled all eight innings and delivered the go-ahead run in extras as the 18th-seeded Hornets (9-7) ousted the No. 2 Redhawks (14-2) in the D1 South first-round win.

Trailing 2-0 in the fifth, Mansfield rallied with singles from Conley, and junior outfielders Nicole Kolbasa and Alanna Conley, capitalized on a few errors, and surged ahead, 4-2.

“They all believed they could do it,” Mansfield coach Lori Letendre said. “We could see that we were getting our bat on the ball more and more as the innings progressed. They knew they could hit this girl and we just needed to believe in ourselves and go up to the plate with the confidence we’ve had all season, which is what brought us here.”

Natick tied the game on back-to-back doubles in the seventh, but Mansfield halted the momentum, cutting down a runner trying to stretch a hit to a triple.

“It was huge,” Letendre said. “It shut [down] the threat right there. You could feel the wind go out of their sails a little bit and we could get out of there with a tie and go into extra innings.”

In the top of the eighth, junior first baseman Casey Mousette hit a lead-off triple and scored on Conley’s two-out hit. Then she recorded the final three outs for the win.

“It felt really good,” Conley said. “I did it freshman year too, in a regular season game. I’m so excited. We haven’t made it this far in a long time, so I can’t wait.”

Mansfield plays at No. 7 Silver Lake Wednesday.

Taunton 17, Stoughton 0 — Villanova-bound Kelsey White allowed just one hit and struck out 11 in five innings of work for the top-seeded Tigers (15-0) who move on to the D1 South quarterfinals and host ninth-seeded Walpole on Wednesday. McKenzie McAloon was perfect at the plate with four hits, four runs scored, and five RBIs.

Division 2 South

Apponequet 13, Holliston 0 — Jillian Rogers struck out 11 and allowed just one hit in a five-inning D2 South first-round win for the eighth-seeded Lakers (7-2). Amelia Blake (3 for 4, double, 2 singles) and Jillian Rogers (3 for 4, single, double, triple) led Apponequet with two RBIs apiece.

Foxborough 18, Diman 6 — Junior Peyton Feldman spearheaded an explosive offense, tallying five RBIs on three hits for the No. 12 Warriors (10-5) in the D2 South first-round win. Emma Callahan struck out five across seven innings.

Norton 12, Norwood 2 — Reilly Jewett led the offense for the Lancers (16-1), going 4-for-4 with six RBIs in the Division 2 South first round. On the mound, Ella Vittorini allowed just three hits, striking out four.

Boys’ tennis

Division 3 North

Lynnfield 5, North Reading 0 — Harrison Luba (6-0, 6-1), Jamil Khodv (6-0, 6-0) and Dan Levin (6-0, 6-1) excelled at their respective singles matches to earn a win in the D3 North quarterfinals for the second-seeded Pioneers (12-0).

Girls’ tennis

Division 3 North

Manchester Essex 3, North Reading 2 — After a three-hour tug-of-war match, Jesse Miller bested Elizabeth Grant at second singles (5-7, 6-3, 7-5) to lift the top-seeded Hornets (13-1) to victory in the D3 North quarterfinals.

Division 2 South

Duxbury 4, Dover-Sherborn 1 — Sophia Caslin (7-5, 6-0 at 1 singles), Elise Hogan (6-1, 6-2 at 2 singles), Caroline Sutliffe (7-5, 6-3 at 3 singles), and Emmie Lloyd and Cara Cass (6-1, 6-3 at 2 doubles) all won, lifting the third-seeded Dragons (14-0) over the sixth-seeded Raiders (12-2) in the Division 2 South quarterfinals.

Boys’ volleyball

Division 1 Central

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 1 — The No. 9 Warriors (10-6) defeated the top-seeded Pioneers (11-3) behind a strong all-around performance from Jack Braverman, who tallied 18 kills, 10 digs and an ace. Ryan Maier added nine kills and 10 service points, while Sebastian Frankel contributed 45 assists.

Division 1 North

Chelmsford 3, Arlington 1 — Josh Timmons delivered a 50-assist, 4-dig, 3-kill, 2-block, 3-ace performance for the top-seeded Lions (11-0) in the D1 North first-round win. Cole Schaefer (15 kills, 10 digs), Owen Rega (12 kills, 6 aces), Matt McCarthy (11 kills) and Nick Bottomley (9 kills) also played well).

Lowell Catholic 3, Methuen 2 — With Luke McFadyen and Isaiah Taylor boosting the offense, the Crusaders (10-0) prevailed in the first round of the North bracket, 25-20, 25-18, 13-25, 21-25, 15-12.

Division 1 South

O’Bryant 3, Quincy 2 — The No. 8 Tigers (10-5) secured their first state tournament win in 19 years, surviving a comeback attempt from the Presidents (10-7) to win the D1 South first round matchup in five sets. Sophomore Jonathan Narsjo logged a career-high 21 kills in the 25-20, 25-23, 14-25, 14-25, 15-12 triumph.

Ethan Fuller, Jake Levin, Trevor Hass, Emily Healy, Ethan McDowell, Steven Sousa and AJ Traub also contributed.



