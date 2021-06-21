Notre Dame Academy holds off Duxbury for girls’ golf South sectional title

Despite the changes, the end result remained the same for Notre Dame Academy at Monday’s South sectional final at Ridder Farm Golf Course. Led by sophomore Jacqueline Cingel’s team-best 80, the Cougars posted a 342 to hold off Duxbury (348) yet again for a fourth consecutive South title.

After COVID-19 canceled the 2020 spring season, the Cougars returned this year with a deep group of seasoned veterans and a new coach, Pam Johnson, a former LPGA pro who took over an NDA program Jay Durfee built into a perennial contender before he left in the summer of 2019 to become the men’s coach at Bowdoin.

A lot has changed in the two years since Notre Dame Academy captured the 2019 girls’ golf South sectional championship.

Advertisement

“Two of my top three didn’t have their best day, but I just kept telling them to hang in there and that it’s for the team and it’s not an individual tournament,” Johnson said. “Every shot mattered.”

Pam Johnson’s daughter, Jillian, a freshman, and senior co-captain Eliana de Andrade each shot identical 85s for the Cougars, while senior co-captain Anna LoCicero added a 92. The low score of the day belonged to Hingham sophomore Piper Jordan, who finished 8-over-par with a 78 to help the Harbormen round out the top three with a team score of 354.

“I didn’t play my best,” said Jordan, who noted her round was “rough” thanks in part to two triple bogies on the front nine. “I have a little wiggle room; I can get better. As a team, we can definitely improve our scores.”

Jennie Grogan, a Monomoy Regional sophomore, withdrew from the match after teeing off on the 15th hole due to lingering back issues she had been experiencing the past couple days. Monomoy coach John Anderson said Grogan, the Cape & Islands League champion who finished as the South sectional’s runner-up as an eighth-grader in 2019, was shooting 3-above par when she withdrew.

Advertisement

Notre Dame Academy, Duxbury and Hingham will now represent the South at the state championship June 29 at Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown.

Unlike past year’s, an individual champion was not crowned at Monday’s sectional. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association opted to only have a team golf tournament this spring as the state eased back into postseason play for the first time since 2019.

The Ridge Club in Sandwich is hosting what is being billed as an “individual high school state championship” at 1 p.m. Wednesday that is being organized by Sandwich sophomore Emma Abramson and Ashland sophomore Keira Joshi.

North/Central/West

Ursuline Academy's Alexandra Wright watches her shot during the MIAA North, Central, West girls golf sectional tournament. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Despite only using her new Srixon ZX5 irons once prior, Victoria Veator seemingly couldn’t miss a green.

The sophomore from Bridgewater shot an even-par 73 at Nashawtuc Country Club in Concord, helping Ursuline Academy win the MIAA North, Central, West girls golf sectional tournament with a score of 383.

With the higher launch angle of her new irons, Veator tried to calm her aggressive style of play and play within herself.

“I was pretty consistent, I hit a lot of greens,” said Veator. “My putting was on point, I had a few good par saves. Mentally, I was in a good head space. I was able to stay calm when I did have some bogeys and bounce back with birdies.”

The Bears captured their first sectional title since 2018, their second in three seasons under coach Linda Healy.

Advertisement

Following Veator, senior Anna Vernacchio (93), freshman Cailin Kelly (93), and eighth-grader Victoria Wright (110) completed the scoring for Ursuline.

“I didn’t have huge expectations, I just wanted them to play their game,” said Healy. “They put a lot of pressure on themselves out there on the course.”

With freshman Julia Imai carding a 78, Brookline (406) also qualified for the state final, along with Westborough/Algonquin (425).

In a season cut short by a month, the event was a team tournament with no qualifications, only opt-ins.

Cam Kerry reported from Concord.