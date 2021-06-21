Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner wins MLS Player of the Week honor

Turner’s week was highlighted by a clutch save from a penalty kick against New York City’s Valentin Castellanos in the 12th minute of the victory.

Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, who finished with a season-high seven saves in Saturday’s 3-2 win over New York City FC, was named MLS Player of the Week, it was announced Monday.

Turner is the first Revolution goalkeeper ever to win the honor, and the first New England player to claim it since Kei Kamara won it in Week 26 of the 2017 season.

Turner wasn’t the only member of the Revs honored this week. Bruce Arena and Carles Gil (as well as Turner) were named to the Week 8 MLSsoccer.com Team of the Week. Gil tallied two assists in the win, including his third game-winning assist, to raise his MLS-best total to seven.

