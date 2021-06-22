‘Mentoring Murals’ shows off generations of Black artistic talent

His most recent mural does just that. “No Strings Detached,” a collaboration between Goodnight and artist Larry Pierce, pulses with dance and music. With its yellow, red, cobalt, green, and brown colors, it feels like a melding of the ancient and contemporary. Brown bodies writhe as they play stringed instruments while younger, more sharply defined modern figures sporting hoodies and sneakers burst from sun-colored circles.

When it comes to art, movement matters. At the unveiling of his latest work on Blue Hill Ave. last week, artist Paul Goodnight said that “good art anywhere has to move or move you.”

The artwork is fittingly located at Breezes Laundromat, across the street from Rob “ProBlak” Gibbs’s 2017 mural “Breathe Life I,” which is intended, as ProBlak writes on his website, to “give a nod to the past in order to breathe life into the future.”

Goodnight and Pierce were brought together by “Mentoring Murals,” a new initiative of the public art nonprofit Now +There. Greater Grove Hall Main Streets and the City of Boston also support the project. The program will bring a total of six artworks to Breezes Laundromat through February 2022. Next up is Ekua Holmes and London Parker-McWhorter in September.

“Mentoring Murals” aims to highlight the importance of mentorship, augment the wealth of talented Black artists in Roxbury and Dorchester, and aid the work of Greater Grove Hall Main Street’s economic and cultural goals. To make it work, Now +There pairs seasoned professionals with emerging artists to work on 13-by-60-foot digitally printed murals.

In the case of the inaugural “Mentoring Murals” project, neither Goodnight nor Pierce is an emerging artist. They both have remarkable bodies of work and are considered prolific as painters. However, they had a desire to work with one another.

“I’m from the South Bronx, and I heard about Paul Goodnight before I came to Boston,” Pierce said to the growing crowd at last Wednesday’s unveiling. “When I got a chance to work with him and to be mentored by him, to me, it was a dream come true.”

Goodnight came up with the initial concept for “No Strings Detached,” and Pierce added the dance element to it, Goodnight explained in an interview at the event. The mural was born from the idea that many of the instruments that we see today, specifically the banjo, came out of Africa, Goodnight said.

“So, it’s a cultural turning … the saying goes no strings attached, but this is no strings detached. It’s all about string instruments,” including the berimbau, which comes out of Brazil where Goodnight lived for a time, he said.

Goodnight and Pierce took about 2½ months to complete the mural after hitting a snag with their original concept.

“When we saw it, it didn’t seem to have that cohesiveness; it didn’t seem to move forward,” Goodnight shared. “Something was missing. Larry suggested Robert Murrell Jr., an artist and tech guy who could help.”

From left, Larry Pierce, Robert Murrell Jr., and Paul Goodnight celebrated the unveiling of "No Strings Detached." Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Murrell Jr., Pierce, and Goodnight spent about a day and a half together and figured out how to remedy the issues. The process “was so seamless. So joyful,” Goodnight said.

Collaboration is at the heart of “Mentoring Murals.” Sage artists choose younger artists to develop new work, and local partners and businesses join forces to support the art-making process that ultimately benefits the neighborhood.

Ed Gaskin, Greater Grove Hall Main Streets’ executive director, pointed out how pleased he was with Now +There because the first thing the organization wanted to know was who they needed to meet in the neighborhood to make this happen.

One of those people was Frank Thomas, owner of the laundromat. Thomas was eager to offer his wall to help beautify the neighborhood and looks forward to the art to come.

Gaskin also tapped Goodnight for the project. Gaskin is committed to creating opportunities for artists of color in Grove Hall, from the painting of utility boxes to bus shelters and murals. When thinking about the “Mentoring Murals” option, he wanted to use a temporary technique to rotate the murals so more makers could exhibit their work, he said in an interview at the event.

Additionally, creating the mural via digital printing allows contributions from a variety of artists.

“Because we’re doing it digitally, you don’t have to be a muralist. That means that you can be a photographer, or you can be a watercolor artist,” Gaskins said.

At the unveiling last week, the joyfulness Goodnight mentioned seemed to fill the grassy lot where eventgoers gathered to see “No Strings Detached.” Community members and local artists including Holmes, Ayana Mack, and Silvia López Chavez embraced and chatted excitedly post-program. It was a welcome sight after months of pandemic precautions that kept everybody apart.

Before the program concluded, Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey’s remarks also focused on joy. She talked about how art shaped her life growing up and how many of the murals of her youth are gone because the buildings they adorned have come down. She also talked about plans of launching a joy agenda this summer because she wants the city’s residents to be intentional about obtaining it. “This is how we celebrate joy,” Janey said. “How we’re intentional about rebuilding with each other, reconnecting with each other, and reimaging our communities with the power of art.”

NO STRINGS DETACHED

Located at 345 Blue Hill Ave., Dorchester. On display through September.

Jacquinn Sinclair is a Boston-based arts and entertainment journalist. Her work has appeared in publications including WBUR The ARTery, Momentum, The Philadelphia Tribune, and DigBoston.