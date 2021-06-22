Andrew Yang concedes defeat in NYC mayoral race after dramatic fall

Andrew Yang said he would drop out of the New York City mayoral race on Tuesday night, following a remarkable fall from his early lead in opinion polls to a middle-of-the-pack candidate.

“I’m conceding this race,” he said at his campaign’s party. “I’m a numbers guy. I’m someone who traffics in what happens in the numbers, and I am not going to be New York City mayor.”

With almost three-fourths of the precincts reporting Tuesday, Yang garnered roughly 12% of first round of votes. Brooklyn Borough President and former New York police captain Eric Adams had about 31% of the vote, followed by civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley and former city Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia with about 21% each.