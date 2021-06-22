Andrew Yang concedes defeat in NYC mayoral race after dramatic fall

Andrew Yang said he would drop out of the New York City mayoral race on Tuesday night, following a remarkable fall from his early lead in opinion polls to a middle-of-the-pack candidate.
“I’m conceding this race,” he said at his campaign’s party. “I’m a numbers guy. I’m someone who traffics in what happens in the numbers, and I am not going to be New York City mayor.”
With almost three-fourths of the precincts reporting Tuesday, Yang garnered roughly 12% of first round of votes. Brooklyn Borough President and former New York police captain Eric Adams had about 31% of the vote, followed by civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley and former city Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia with about 21% each.
Yang had risen to the top of the pack in early polls thanks to the celebrity status he garnered on social media during his failed presidential campaign. But he was criticized throughout the mayoral campaign for leaving New York City at the height of the pandemic. He made a number of gaffes throughout the campaign, including not knowing New York City subway routes.
In the final days of the campaign, Yang sought to boost his chances by forming an alliance with Garcia. The pair made a number of campaign stops together and he urged his supporters to rank her number two on their ballots, despite Garcia not returning the favor.