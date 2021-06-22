A trio of gigantic cargo cranes have arrived in South Boston port

The newest ship to dock at the Conley Terminal in South Boston is unloading some unusual cargo: Three giant cranes that tower above the Reserved Channel.

The Zhen Hua 15 cruised into the inner harbor on Tuesday morning, bearing two 205-foot-tall cranes and one 145-foot-high crane. All of them are taller than the six 135-foot-high cargo cranes that the Massachusetts Port Authority uses today at Conley. (One of the new cranes is smaller than the other two because of its proximity to flights at nearby Logan Airport.)

These three cranes are integral in Massport’s multiyear effort to better accommodate much larger container ships in the harbor — an effort that includes the dredging of the harbor’s main shipping channel, and a new berth at the expanded, 30-acre Conley Terminal. Massport’s harbor work will cost up to $850 million and is being partially funded by state and federal grants. The dredging project will make the channel seven feet deeper, dropping it to 47 feet below the surface, and be complete sometime in 2022.