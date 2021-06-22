In The Department of Salad newsletter, I found my tuna sandwich soulmate

Now you understand why I was thrilled when I encountered an entire treatise on the subject of canned tuna by longtime journalist Emily Nunn, who has been writing The Department of Salad newsletter since October 2020. She had me at “almost fluffy,” which is how she describes what the tuna looks like after you flake it with your fingers. Honestly, even with my mild obsession, I’d never done that fluff thing and certainly not with my hands.

Growing up, I took a tuna sandwich on white bread to school for lunch every single day. I still love tuna salad even when it hasn’t been sitting in a brown paper bag for hours and soaked through the bread and the waxed paper it was wrapped in. I practically needed a spoon to eat those sandwiches. Today, the only thing better than having a stack of canned tuna on the pantry shelf is having a container of salad already made, waiting in the fridge.

Emily Nunn writes the online newsletter The Department of Salad, which took off during the pandemic. Dot Griffith

Nunn, who’s been writing about food for years, was raised in Virginia and is an alum of The New Yorker and the Chicago Tribune. She told me on the phone from Atlanta, where she’s staying, that as a freelancer she wasn’t getting any traction from young editors who were buying stories. “Work was getting thin for all of us,” she says. So she began her own newsletter. “When people ask me why I did it, I say that I couldn’t figure out what people wanted from me as a writer, so I decided to write about the things I wanted to read.”

Brilliant move. “I got a lot of subscribers really quickly,” she says. Nunn is smart, clever, and fun to read. She talks about an imaginary laboratory where everything is tested (“the boys in the lab and I…”). Before the newsletter, she was buying glorious ripe tomatoes, peaches, and berries in the part of North Carolina where she lives. Her residence is a barn in dairy country in a region so rural that it takes her 30 minutes to drive to the grocery store. She typically can’t find the ingredients she wants to write about. She had moved there to finish her 2017 memoir, “The Comfort Food Diaries: My Quest for the Perfect Dish to Mend a Broken Heart.” “No reason to be in the sticks anymore,” she says. She’s moving soon to Atlanta, where she has family and friends.

She brings authors and chefs into the newsletter so there are plenty of other voices. We hear from Mollie Katzen of “Moosewood” fame; Mary Norris, otherwise known at the Comma Queen and the author of “Greek to Me”; Phyllis Grant of the blog Dash and Bella and author of the memoir “Everything Is Under Control”; Domenica Marchetti, the Italian cooking teacher and author; Gabrielle Langholtz, author of “America: The Cookbook”; and Yukari Sakamoto, chef and author of the guide “Food Sake Tokyo.” There’s also a delightful essay by Nunn’s former New Yorker pal, writer Kevin Conley, about a beloved wooden salad bowl that a former girlfriend returned with a crack so deep it split the wood in half. He offers a recipe for Caesar Salad.

Getting a guest spot in The Department of Salad is a little like a celebrity appearance in the sassy French series, “Call My Agent.” No one seems to turn Nunn down.

Standard Tuna Salad (The Mom Version) Emily Nunn

The twice-weekly newsletter is free, with a subscription add-on that gives readers extra recipes. She’s in the top five of the food and drink writers on Substack, the online publishing platform that she uses.

Her early June tuna issue was her most popular so far. She polled readers several times on Twitter about their preferences. Here’s how she began the newsletter: “When it comes to making tuna salad, a lot of you have lost your damn minds. And I absolutely love you for it.”

She received 400 responses with some mighty weird ingredients (cabbage, potato chips, corn, havarti, cottage cheese), but the one that drove her crazy is one of the most popular items on American grocery shelves. “I discovered from these polls that some of you put Miracle Whip in your tuna salad, which should be illegal. I’m sorry if this hurts your feelings.”

She divided all the recipes into categories and then offered Three Nontraditional Tuna Salad Archetypes: a curry version with golden raisins and chutney (I love this one), a Mediterranean mix with white beans and olives, and a hippie salad with apples. None are similar to a not-quite-classic Standard Tuna Salad (The Mom Version), which ran earlier this year, and mixes in chopped sweet gherkins, some pickle juice from the jar, red onion, mayonnaise (she uses Duke’s), and hard-cooked egg. It’s wonderful.

Finally someone is delving into this lunch-counter specialty and taking it seriously, though with plenty of humor and flair.

Nunn gets a lot of mail and tries to answer it all. In her inbox one day came this note from a Marine: “Please unsubscribe me. Your recipes are fattening and I’m in good shape. Your newsletter is long and boring.”

Yes, Corporal, it is indeed long. But it’s anything but boring.

To subscribe to The Department of Salad free newsletter, to go eatsomesalad.substack.com. Paid subscriptions are $5.50 monthly or $50 a year.

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.