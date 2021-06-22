New York restaurateur Mario Carbone ushers in the new era of luxury with Contessa at The Newbury

The Major Food Group is a major deal. They’re responsible for creating atmospheric nostalgia in the form of restaurants like Carbone, an upscale paean to the Italian-American joints of 1950s Manhattan; Sadelle’s, a riff on the traditional New York Jewish deli; and The Grill, a midcentury chophouse at the Seagram Building. There, if you close your eyes and open them again, you can practically see florid execs throwing back their third martini before heading back to the office to toss their briefcase toward a secretary, unfasten their tie, and call the wife to see what’s for dinner.

The pandemic’s end has unleashed a shower of New York City restaurateurs on Boston hotels. In Harvard Square, longtime Del Posto executive chef Mark Ladner will open Bar Enza at the Charles Hotel, replacing Benedetto. In Kenmore Square, the Blue Ribbon Group will replace Eastern Standard, Island Creek Oyster Bar, and the Hawthorne with brasserie, seafood, and sushi concepts at the Hotel Commonwealth. Now, the Major Food Group has opened Contessa on the rooftop at the Back Bay’s Newbury Boston.

Major Food Group restaurateur Mario Carbone, 41, is attracted to buildings and places that embody cultural history. The Newbury opened in 1927 as one of the first Ritz-Carlton hotels; it was, most recently, the Taj. It reopened in May. At Contessa, Carbone hopes to create a heady, dramatic stage for customers ready to live large once again.

What made you want to open a restaurant here? What was the allure of Boston?

It was the project. I get incredibly excited to do projects that feel like there’s an importance to them, a heritage to it, and a reason why. We had been in discussions with Highgate, the company that manages the hotel here, for a long time. We’ve known each other for a long time. When this project came across their desk, they brought it to us because they know we have a lot of passion and pride in doing these sort of heritage projects, and they thought that we would be a good fit.

When we learned about it, and we heard about the hotel and its history and spent some time reading about it, we knew that this was something we would love to tackle. And, you know, it’s brought us great pleasure in the past. You know, the original Carbone is a 100-year-old Italian restaurant in an old Italian neighborhood. It’s very easy to get excited about. And when you’re excited, I’d like to think that we do our best work.

What excited you about our city in terms of food? Where do you like to eat? What’s your take on Boston as a food city — not as a professional, just as an eater?

Well, I honestly have not spent a ton of time here yet, and the time that I had spent here, I haven’t really left the hotel. I’m excited about my trips to come. I’m excited that Boston is now in my schedule for my career and for life, and that I’ll be coming here frequently. There are a lot of things that I do want to explore that I haven’t gotten a chance to. So I don’t think I have enough history to really speak about myself and my feelings toward the Boston dining scene. I’m not educated enough yet, to be totally honest with you.

Let’s talk about what you’re looking forward to trying. How about that? Are there any places that you’re curious to try or chefs you particularly admire up here? And then talk to me a little bit about the specifics of the hotel and what people can expect from your own restaurant.

The first food destination for me is going to be Fenway Park. I want to eat my way through the stadium. I love ballpark food, and I always love to find out what the indigenous things are to [each] stadium.

I’m pretty close with Ken Oringer and have been for years. I love his perspective on food. I love his perspective on life. He’s just a great human being. Ken has been awesome and welcomed me with open arms. I ate at Coppa last week; it was fantastic. I sat outside.

And I’ve always wanted to eat Barbara Lynch’s food — I’m really looking forward to doing that as well. I want to go to the North End. I try to visit every Little Italy that I can and really see what’s unique about each one. So, although I’ve been there before, I haven’t really gotten deep into it. I’m going to try to go to Salumeria today. When I buy the ingredients that I need, I get local things, meet the vendors and owners and proprietors. That’s the most fun way to discover it all. It helps when your friends are chefs.

Tell me about Contessa.

So we’ve taken over all the food and beverage here at The Newbury, which is obviously a very exciting project. You know, the first goal is to kind of bring it back to its glory.

There are several different elements happening here at once. There’s the Street Bar, there’s the hotel in-room dining, there’s tea service — and then, as you work your way up the hotel, there’s Contessa on the rooftop.

Starting at the street level, the idea was really historical. How do we put something back in place even if it didn’t exist exactly the way it did? … You want it to be period-appropriate. It’s very much Americana, that historical street-bar vibe.

It’s not a huge venue. It’s got 10 or 12 items: a phenomenal burger, a homemade English muffin. We did a spicy clam soup that felt just right here. Homemade pigs in a blanket that we bake to order — you have to wait about 12 minutes for your order, but they’re well worth it. It’s a great lunch venue. It’s great for snacking while you’re drinking. I was able to find some old articles, some old photographs of the staff at the street bar in the ’60s and ’70s, and we replicated their uniforms. So it’s the original, historical uniforms. And they look sharp and fantastic. It’s very much that collegiate street bar with mahogany wood — a great burger bar.

And then, on the rooftop, we were creating something new. When we all talked about what we wanted to do here, we came to the consensus to do this sort of grand European restaurant. The Newbury was the first Ritz in America. I told the story of the Contessa, this fictitious Italian aristocrat who invariably would have come from northern Italy, which is where aristocracy came from and where the wealth of the country was 100 years ago. So the food is indicative of much more of northern Italy than things we’ve done in the past. We wanted to thread the needle of the age and history of the hotel, which is the ’30s. So the decor is very much that grand Deco but European, Italian-leaning, Northern Italian-leaning — and the Contessa is a woman, because often, the hotel is referenced as a she. When you talk to anybody who’s affiliated with the hotel, it’s always “her,” “she.” I wanted this female aristocrat who has come over from Europe, and I told that sort of aristocratic northern Italian story.

Let’s talk a little bit about how the dining world has changed. Obviously New York was very hard-hit by COVID, as were we. What’s going to be different going forward about the hospitality business? How do you think that people’s dining habits will change, this summer and beyond?

I think that the biggest thing we’re going to see is an appetite — pun intended — for going out and enjoying your life. It was becoming far too easy for you to get your meal in your house. I think that maybe we took for granted the ability to go out a little bit, and maybe COVID has taught us the importance of getting out of our house and living your life a little bit and experiencing things that you can’t experience from your couch: Actually going to these places, being surrounded by people and music, and a waiter bringing you something that’s fresh and hot and not out of a plastic container is an experience. I think experiences are something that people are going to want to jump back into.

Who’s the most underrated chef, nationwide or worldwide? Who haven’t people heard enough about but should have?

Josh Skenes at Angler in Los Angeles is one of the best chefs in America. I don’t actually know him personally, but I’m an admirer of his product from afar. And I know he’s gotten good attention, but I think that he should be spoken about among the best chefs in the country. I really appreciate the way he goes about making his style of food. I think he has a particular thing to say. I think all too often, especially in fine dining, chefs are just tracing other chefs. I think that he is doing something that is very much his own. It also looks delicious; he’s making delicious food, which you take for granted. But in fine dining, by the time the dish is done being manipulated, it’s not even hot anymore, forget about delicious. He’s making a particular perspective, and he’s making delicious food.

Best dining city in America?

New York City.

Favorite restaurant in New York City, yours excluded?

Peter Luger Steakhouse.

Quarantine food vice?

I got totally addicted to almond Hershey’s Kisses, which I put in the freezer. They were so small, I was telling myself that I was eating a small amount of calories, but I was eating a ton of them. In my head, they were so small that I was doing no damage.

Earliest food memory that made you want to get into cooking and restaurants?

All of my significant early memories happened in my grandparents’ kitchen. They were a phenomenal duo of chefs together. I didn’t realize how good the food was when I was a kid until I got older. I didn’t realize it until I started going to school and seeing other kids’ lunches as opposed to my lunches. I didn’t realize how good I had it.

When I got older, we started going to restaurants and celebrating things in Queens. There’s a restaurant in Queens called the Park Side; it’s still there. And it was my first formal restaurant. I think that, to do really well in this industry, you have to have the bug for the business of it. The action of the restaurant, that frenetic energy, really got me into [thinking], “OK, this could be a profession.”

Most hated food?

There’s not a lot that I can’t find love for. There are certain ingredients that I don’t love. I don’t love raw bell peppers, but I’m kind of down for anything.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.