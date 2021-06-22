Recipe: All your favorite tastes come together in this BLT pasta

Serves 4

A riff on the classic BLT, this pasta dish is tossed with crisp bacon and juicy tomatoes. Spinach fills in for lettuce, pasta for the bread, and a tasty shallot cream sauce is, well, better than mayo. Bacon is the star so buy the best quality you can find, smoky and thickly sliced, if available. Rather than stirring the bacon into the tossed pasta, add it to the top of each serving so it stays crisp.

Salt and pepper, to taste 1 pound short, tube-shaped or curvy pasta, such as mezzi rigatoni, penne, cavatappi, conchiglie 8 ounces thickly sliced bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces 1 large shallot, chopped 1½ pints cherry tomatoes (3 full cups) 5 ounces baby spinach ½ cup heavy cream ½ cup chopped fresh basil or parsley 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook, stirring once or twice, according to package directions, or until the pasta is tender but still has some bite. (Start tasting 1 to 2 minutes before the recommended time.) Use a heatproof measuring cup to remove 1 cup of the pasta cooking water. Drain the pasta into a colander but do not rinse it. Return it to the pot.

2. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon, stirring and turning the pieces often, for 10 minutes, or until they are browned and crisp. Once or twice during cooking, spoon out some of the bacon fat. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the bacon to a plate lined with paper towels.

3. Spoon off all but 2 tablespoons of bacon fat from the skillet. Return the pan to medium heat. Add the shallot and cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and a generous sprinkle of black pepper. Cook, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until softened.

4. Stir in the spinach and 3/4 cup of the pasta cooking water. Stir well to scrape up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Add the cream and heat gently until it comes to a simmer. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or pepper, if you like (remember that the bacon adds salt).

5. Set the pasta over medium heat and carefully spoon the tomato mixture over the pasta. Stir gently until the sauce is bubbling at the edges. Stir in the basil or parsley and the remaining 1/4 cup pasta cooking water a little at a time. Toss well.

6. Divide the pasta among 4 shallow bowls. Top each with bacon and sprinkle with Parmesan. Pass the remaining cheese separately.

Lisa Zwirn