Recipe: For breakfast on vacation, make egg and cheese sandwiches on squishy buns with spicy mayo

Serves 4

Perfect for an indulgent, late-morning breakfast on vacation, or to perk you up after a rowdy night with vaccinated friends you haven't seen in a while, these egg sandwiches are fun to make and filling. Breakfast sandwiches are sometimes messy (with egg bits dropping out all over the place) or a pain to assemble. Solve both by baking beaten eggs and cutting them into squares just larger than the buns. Keep the egg base plain or add roasted red peppers, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, or another add-in you like. While they bake, the edges of the eggs may souffle a bit but they will deflate minutes out of the oven. You want squishy-soft potato rolls or something like them for the sandwiches. Brown them in butter and schmear them with spicy mayo seasoned with sriracha, ketchup, and smoked paprika (for a hint of bacon without the meat itself, though a few strips of real bacon wouldn't hurt this sandwich). Layer the cut-up egg squares on the buns and melt American cheese under the broiler. Top it all off with a handful of arugula and a slice of tomato to make it feel like a "healthy" start to the day.

Vegetable oil (for the pan) 8 eggs ½ cup heavy cream 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives Salt and pepper, to taste ⅓ cup mayonnaise 2 tablespoons sriracha 1 tablespoon ketchup 1 teaspoon smoked paprika 2 tablespoons butter 4 potato rolls or other soft rolls, halved to separate tops and bottoms 4 slices American cheese 2 cups baby arugula 1 large tomato, cut into 4 thick slices

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Oil an 8-inch square baking dish and a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a bowl, whisk the eggs, cream, chives, salt, and pepper until thoroughly blended. Pour the mixture into the baking dish. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the eggs are set in the center.

3. Turn the oven to the broil setting. Slide an oven rack 6 inches from the element.

4. Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk the mayonnaise, sriracha, ketchup, and smoked paprika until smooth.

5. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add the 4 bottom halves of the buns, cut sides down. Cook for 1 to 3 minutes, or until golden. Transfer the bottom buns to the baking sheet. Toast the top buns in the remaining 1 tablespoon butter in the same way. Transfer the top buns to a plate.

6. Cut the baked eggs into 4 equal squares. Spread the bottom buns with the mayo. Set 1 square of egg on top, then 1 slice of American cheese. Broil for 1 to 2 minutes, or just until the cheese melts.

7. Put a handful of arugula and a tomato slice on each sandwich. Spread the mayo on the top buns. Cover the sandwiches with the top buns.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick