Recipe: A buttery blueberry loaf is topped with a surprising lime glaze (it doesn’t always have to be lemon)

Makes one 9-by-5-inch loaf

There is never enough time to make all the blueberry treats you can imagine once the plump berries come into the market. This buttery, not-too-sweet loaf is ideal for breakfast, a midmorning snack, to shake off an afternoon slump, or to serve for dessert after a light summer dinner. Leave the baked loaf plain and dust it with confectioners' sugar, or guild it with a lime glaze, which is a sweet, slightly surprising twist on the usual lemon and blueberry pairing. A blueberry loaf cake cooling on the counter is a bundle of nostalgia.

CAKE

Vegetable oil (for the pan) 2¼ cups flour ½ teaspoon salt 1½ teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda ¾ cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature ¾ cup granulated sugar 3 eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ¾ cup sour cream Grated rind of 1 lime 1 ⅓ cups fresh blueberries, picked over to remove stems

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Lightly oil a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. Line the pan with parchment paper cut to fit it so there is a 1-inch overhang above the top rim.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda to blend them.

3. In an electric mixer, beat the butter with the paddle attachment, if you have one, or the whisk on medium speed for 3 minutes. Gradually beat in the granulated sugar and when it is incorporated, beat 2 minutes more. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, followed by the vanilla. Beat in the sour cream and lime rind just until combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl often with a rubber spatula.

4. With the mixer set on its lowest speed, gradually beat in the flour, and mix just until blended. Remove the mixer bowl from the stand. Fold the blueberries into the batter. Scrape the batter into the pan and smooth the top with the rubber spatula.

5. Bake the loaf for 45 minutes and tent with foil if the cake is browning too much. Continue baking for 15 to 20 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. (Total baking time is 60 to 65 minutes.)

6. Remove the pan from the oven and set it on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Using the parchment paper as a sling, lift the loaf out of the pan, remove the paper, and set the cake on the rack to cool completely.

GLAZE

1 cup confectioners' sugar, sifted into a bowl 4 teaspoons lime juice, or more if needed

1. In a bowl, stir the confectioners' sugar and lime juice until the mixture is smooth and spreadable. Add more lime juice, if needed, to make the right consistency.

2. Set the cake on the wire rack on a rimmed baking sheet to catch the drips. Use a long metal palette knife to spread the glaze over the top of the cake. Let the cake sit for 30 minutes, or until the glaze is set. Cut into thick slices.

Sally Pasley Vargas