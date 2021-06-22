fb-pixel Skip to main content

Recipe: The Department of Salad newsletter celebrates all kinds of tuna salad, including this terrific curried version

By Sheryl Julian Globe Correspondent,Updated June 22, 2021, 22 minutes ago
Curried Tuna Salad
Curried Tuna Salad

Serves 4 in sandwiches

In a recent newsletter that she writes called The Department of Salad, Emily Nunn produced the results of crowd-sourced recipes for tuna salad and divided the responses into "Three Nontraditional Tuna Salad Archetypes." One is a Mediterranean salad with white beans, another is a hippie version with apples, and the third is this terrific curried mix with golden raisins, red onion, toasted almonds, cilantro, yogurt, mayo, lime juice, and chutney. The sweetness is offset by yogurt and the lime juice is just right. It should sit overnight in the fridge for the flavors to mellow, then pop slices of hearty bread into the toaster.

2cans (5 to 6 ounces each) tuna in water, well drained
¼cup golden raisins
2tablespoons finely chopped red onion
¼cup coarsely chopped toasted almonds
¼cup chopped fresh cilantro
¼cup plain yogurt
2tablespoons mayonnaise
Juice of 1/2 lime, or more to taste
½teaspoon curry powder, or more to taste
tablespoons mango or other fruit chutney
Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a bowl with a fork or your hands, thoroughly break apart the tuna. Stir in the raisins, onion, almonds, and cilantro. Mix well.

2. In another bowl, whisk the yogurt, mayonnaise, lime juice, curry powder, chutney, and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

3. Stir the curry mixture into the tuna mixture. Taste for seasoning and add more curry powder, mayonnaise, or lime juice, if you like. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from The Department of Salad Newsletter

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.

