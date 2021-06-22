Recipe: The Department of Salad newsletter celebrates all kinds of tuna salad, including this terrific curried version

Serves 4 in sandwiches

In a recent newsletter that she writes called The Department of Salad, Emily Nunn produced the results of crowd-sourced recipes for tuna salad and divided the responses into "Three Nontraditional Tuna Salad Archetypes." One is a Mediterranean salad with white beans, another is a hippie version with apples, and the third is this terrific curried mix with golden raisins, red onion, toasted almonds, cilantro, yogurt, mayo, lime juice, and chutney. The sweetness is offset by yogurt and the lime juice is just right. It should sit overnight in the fridge for the flavors to mellow, then pop slices of hearty bread into the toaster.

2 cans (5 to 6 ounces each) tuna in water, well drained ¼ cup golden raisins 2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion ¼ cup coarsely chopped toasted almonds ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro ¼ cup plain yogurt 2 tablespoons mayonnaise Juice of 1/2 lime, or more to taste ½ teaspoon curry powder, or more to taste 1½ tablespoons mango or other fruit chutney Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a bowl with a fork or your hands, thoroughly break apart the tuna. Stir in the raisins, onion, almonds, and cilantro. Mix well.

2. In another bowl, whisk the yogurt, mayonnaise, lime juice, curry powder, chutney, and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

3. Stir the curry mixture into the tuna mixture. Taste for seasoning and add more curry powder, mayonnaise, or lime juice, if you like. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from The Department of Salad Newsletter