Recipe: The Department of Salad’s standard tuna mixes in sweet gherkins, hard-cooked egg, and red onion

Serves 4 in sandwiches

This standard tuna salad, writes Emily Nunn in The Department of Salad newsletter, is her mother's version and "probably pretty southern, but not that different from what you get at diners and lunch counters all over the country." She adds red onion, chopped hard-cooked egg, and a generous amount of sweet gherkin pickles and some pickle juice. She doesn't want you to use sweet pickle relish from a jar because the pieces are too small and soggy. "Keep the chunks pretty big, so that you get a nice crisp sweet hit in every bite. They're a main ingredient, not just an 'addition,' " she writes. The pickle is delicious in the tuna salad, which has a nice crunch of celery and onion. Nunn likes to leave the tuna overnight in the fridge and make a sandwich on toasted rye with extra mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes in season.

2 cans (5 to 6 ounces each) tuna in water, well drained ½ cup mayonnaise ¾ cup coarsely chopped sweet gherkins 2 tablespoons pickle juice from the jar 1 large stalk celery, finely chopped 3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion 1 hard-cooked egg, coarsely chopped Salt and black pepper, to taste Pinch of cayenne pepper

1. In a large bowl with your fingers, break the tuna apart until it makes an almost fluffy pile.

2. Add the mayonnaise, gherkin pickles and juice, celery, red onion, egg, a pinch each of salt, black pepper, and cayenne. Stir well, taste for seasoning, and add more salt, mayonnaise, or cayenne, if you like.

3. Cover and refrigerate overnight, if possible.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from The Department of Salad Newsletter