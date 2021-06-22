Sam Adams could pick up your wedding bar tab — if you don’t mind working them into your vows

And if you don’t win, it’ll be a funny video to show your kids in 20 years.

Until July 14, if you and your spouse submit a video of your ceremony that includes the words “Sam Adams Summer Ale,” in your wedding vows, the flagship brand of the Boston Beer Company could bankroll your bar tab to the tune of $10,000.

Tying the knot this summer? Sam Adams wants to pick up your bar tab — but there’s a catch.

The “Say it With Sam” contest comes as summer wedding season takes off, with in-person weddings making their long-awaited comeback after vaccinations have made social distancing less crucial and daily COVID-19 cases plummet nationwide.

The three winning couples will be selected based on their inventiveness, said Matt Withington, director of marketing of Samuel Adams at The Boston Beer Company.

“Vows are certainly a heartful exchange, so we are encouraging couples to channel their love for Sam Adams Summer Ale (and of course, each other) and find unique ways to infuse a summer favorite brew into their vows — whether it reminds them of how they met or they need a little inspiration to express their commitment to one another,” Withington wrote in a statement to the Globe. “We will select the most creative play on words … the more refreshing, the better!

After a year of postponed, virtual, or reimagined nuptials, Withington said the contest is a way to celebrate the return of non-Zoomed wedding bells.

“We are hoping to get soon-to-be newlyweds excited to celebrate their big day and bring some levity to the hurdles they experienced due to the pandemic — whether it’s infusing some humor into their vows or just professing a shared passion for beer,” he said. “We’re excited to see how creative couples get in their vows and are looking forward to giving them another way to enjoy their special day.”

