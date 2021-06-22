Serve your summer cocktails in style on these artful wooden trays

Baltic birch wood trays with digitally printed artful designs created by company co-owner Ann Clark, an architect and an artist.

The company LAMOU creates artful wooden trays to bring cocktails and platters to the backyard or front porch. Produced with high-quality Baltic birch, the trays are a medium for digitally printed designs. There are dozens of choices — some with whimsical animals in vibrant colors — a porcupine with zebra-striped feathery quills, ethereal jellyfish, crimson red squirrels. Some trays have interlacing geometric patterns, fanciful flowers, even maps of Cape Cod, and more ($95). You might use one inside on an entry table to hold mail or odds and ends. Lena Georas and Ann Clark are the duo behind the company. Clark hand-draws some of the designs and digitally alters others from vintage sources, she says. With an office in Hingham, the company also makes other tableware — coasters and placemats — and even tables, all with their striking designs. Available at Greentail Table, 343 Watertown St., Newton, 617-244-3510, greentailtable.com, or at www.lamoudesign.com.