Serve your summer cocktails in style on these artful wooden trays

The Hingham company LAMOU makes tableware with striking designs.

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated June 22, 2021, 22 minutes ago
Baltic birch wood trays with digitally printed artful designs created by company co-owner Ann Clark, an architect and an artist.
The company LAMOU creates artful wooden trays to bring cocktails and platters to the backyard or front porch. Produced with high-quality Baltic birch, the trays are a medium for digitally printed designs. There are dozens of choices — some with whimsical animals in vibrant colors — a porcupine with zebra-striped feathery quills, ethereal jellyfish, crimson red squirrels. Some trays have interlacing geometric patterns, fanciful flowers, even maps of Cape Cod, and more ($95). You might use one inside on an entry table to hold mail or odds and ends. Lena Georas and Ann Clark are the duo behind the company. Clark hand-draws some of the designs and digitally alters others from vintage sources, she says. With an office in Hingham, the company also makes other tableware — coasters and placemats — and even tables, all with their striking designs. Available at Greentail Table, 343 Watertown St., Newton, 617-244-3510, greentailtable.com, or at www.lamoudesign.com.

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

