Tom Brady has choice words for NFL team that stuck with their QB over him

Tom Brady just called out a team that passed him up during free agency — which raises the question, which one was it?

In a trailer for the upcoming episode of HBO’s talk show “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” Brady, who left the Patriots in 2020 to become QB of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, used a few choice words regarding the team that chose to keep their quarterback rather than scoop him up.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady says in the clip. “I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf*****?’”