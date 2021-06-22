Tom Brady has choice words for NFL team that stuck with their QB over him

Tom Brady just called out a team that passed him up during free agency — which raises the question, which one was it?
In a trailer for the upcoming episode of HBO’s talk show “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” Brady, who left the Patriots in 2020 to become QB of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, used a few choice words regarding the team that chose to keep their quarterback rather than scoop him up.
“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady says in the clip. “I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf*****?’”
Boom.
Football fans took to Twitter to theorize which NFL team passed on Brady, who famously won his seventh Super Bowl this year, his first with the Bucs. Some speculated that the team in question could be the San Francisco 49ers — the team Brady grew up watching — where Jimmy Garoppolo has been quarterback since 2017.
Advertisement
But lots of teams were interested in Brady. The Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Chicago Bears (among others) were also reportedly looking hard at No. 12 before he signed with Tampa for a two-year, $50 million deal in March 2020.
Sounds like Derek Carr and the Raiders.— Anthony Lopez (@TheAnsolo_) June 21, 2021
He must be talking about the 49ers lmao— Ari (@AriPearlstein) June 21, 2021
He’s gotta be talking about the @ChicagoBears and Trubisky— Tommy Dobbs (@Tommy_Dobbs) June 21, 2021
“The Shop: Uninterrupted” is produced by basketball superstar LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter. The show interviews artists, athletes, and other personalities in barber shops around the country. Other famous faces on the upcoming episode include Chelsea Handler, Kid Cudi, and Draymond Green.
Tune in this Friday, June 25, at 9:30 p.m. on HBO or HBOMax to see if the GOAT spills any more details.
Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com