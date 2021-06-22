Recipes: 3 cold noodle salads that help beat the heat

When temperatures rise across East Asia, many cooks skip hot soups and opt for refreshingly chilled noodle dishes that are big on flavor but light on work in the kitchen. In Korea, powerful ingredients like gochujang make a bold dressing for thin wheat noodles that intermingle with fresh vegetables for contrasting flavor and texture. In Japan, ramen noodles and sliced scallions pair wonderfully with plump shrimp and a simple mixture of soy sauce, sesame oil, and slightly sweet rice vinegar. And in an adaptation we picked up from the Milk Street Community page on Facebook, thick and chewy udon noodles are paired with nutty tahini for a shortcut pantry version of Japanese sesame sauce.

Advertisement

Korean Spicy Chilled Noodles (Bibim Guksu)

Makes 4 servings

This classic Korean dish is a pasta salad of sorts, with bold contrasting flavors and textures. Somen is the Japanese name for the type of dried wheat noodle to use here; in Korean, it is called somyeon. The noodles are slender and creamy white; look for them, often packaged in bundles, in the Asian section of the grocery store or in Asian markets.

Gochujang is a Korean fermented red pepper paste — it’s an essential ingredient in this dish. Made with ¼ cup gochujang, the noodles are assertively spicy. To turn down the heat, reduce the amount to 3 tablespoons. If you like, add a halved or quartered hard- or soft-cooked egg on top of each portion.

Be careful not to overcook the noodles. Somen cooks quickly — in a matter of just a few minutes — and the delicate strands quickly go from tender to overdone.

3 to 4 tablespoons gochujang

2½ tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1½ tablespoons white sugar

1½ tablespoons toasted sesame oil

2 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted, divided

Advertisement

1 cup drained cabbage kimchi, thinly sliced, plus 2 tablespoons kimchi juice

½ English cucumber

8 ounces somen noodles (see headnote)

Ice

Kosher salt

4 scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the gochujang, vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, 1 tablespoon of the sesame seeds, and the kimchi juice. Set aside.

Thinly slice the cucumber on the diagonal. Stack several slices and cut lengthwise into matchsticks. Repeat with the remaining slices. Set aside.

Add the noodles to the boiling water and cook, stirring frequently, until tender, about 2 minutes. Drain in a colander, then add 1 cup of ice cubes on top. Rinse the noodles under cold running water, tossing constantly, until completely cool to the touch. Remove any unmelted ice cubes, then drain well.

Add the drained noodles to the gochujang mixture, along with the kimchi. Toss, then taste and season with salt and additional vinegar. Transfer to a shallow serving bowl, then mound the scallions and cucumber on top. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon sesame seeds. Toss just before serving.

Ramen salad with shrimp and scallions. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Ramen Salad With Shrimp and Scallions

Makes 4 servings

This is a pared-down version of Japanese hiyashi chuka, or cold ramen noodles with toppings. Here we use seasoned rice vinegar, which is flavored with sugar and salt; it’s a three-in-one ingredient and a simple way to make a well-seasoned dressing. When shopping, look for non-instant dried ramen, sometimes called chuka-men or chuka soba; the noodles may be either straight or curly.

Advertisement

10 ounces non-instant dried ramen noodles (see headnote)

1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil, plus more to serve

1 pound cooked, peeled shrimp, cut into ½-inch pieces or 2 cups cooked, shredded chicken

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced, or 1 small cucumber, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced, or both

Toasted sesame seeds or pickled ginger or both, optional, for garnish

Cook the noodles in a large pot of boiling water until tender, then drain, rinse with cold water, and drain again. In a large bowl, mix the soy, vinegar, and sesame oil. Add the noodles and toss. Divide among 4 serving bowls, then top with shrimp, scallions, and cucumber, if using. Drizzle each portion with additional sesame oil, and garnish with sesame seeds and/or pickled ginger, if using.

Cold udon with sesame sauce. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Cold Udon With Sesame Sauce

Makes 4 to 6 servings

To make a rich and silky — yet simple — sauce for udon noodles, Milk Street Community member Suzanne Lewis Peins of Hamilton Township, New Jersey, combines tahini, lemon juice, soy sauce, and a little water. After tossing the cooked noodles with the mixture, she sprinkles them with sliced scallions and sometimes a little chopped parsley for fresh notes and a spark of color. We add a touch of sesame oil and sugar to her winning formula to accentuate and complement the flavors of the tahini.

When cooking the udon, there’s no need to salt the water, since the noodles already contain sodium. Also, save ½ cup of the cooking water before draining; you will need some of it to make the sauce.

Advertisement

12 ounces udon noodles

¼ cup tahini

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1½ teaspoons white sugar

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal

1 tablespoon black or white sesame seeds, toasted

In a large pot, bring 4 quarts water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook, stirring once or twice, until tender. Reserve about ½ cup of the cooking water, then drain in a colander. Rinse under running cold water until fully cooled, then drain again; set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the tahini, lemon juice, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper, and 3 tablespoons of the reserved cooking water; the mixture should have the consistency of thin yogurt (if too thick, whisk in additional water 1 teaspoon at a time to thin).

Add the udon to the tahini mixture and toss until evenly coated. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve sprinkled with the scallions and sesame seeds.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows. Globe readers get 12 weeks of complete digital access, plus two issues of Milk Street print magazine, for just $1. Go to 177milkstreet.com/globe. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.