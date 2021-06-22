5 juveniles arrested for Carson Beach disturbance

Troopers arrested three males, 14, 16, and 17 years old, and two females, 16 years old. They are expected to face charges in Boston Juvenile Court.

The arrests came after State Police responded to a large group of youths causing a disturbance in the area of the McCormack Bath House on William Day Boulevard, State Police spokesman David Procopio in a statement on Tuesday.

Five juveniles were arrested Monday after a disturbance at South Boston’s Carson Beach, State Police said Tuesday.

Procopio said the incident began when troopers, who have jurisdiction on the beach, at about 5 p.m. found more than 70 teenagers in the courtyard of the bath house.

Advertisement

“Some of the juveniles were harassing life guards, smoking marijuana in the bathrooms, riding bikes in circles and popping wheelies near other members of the public, and chasing each other throughout the courtyard, and repeatedly bumping into bystanders,” Procopio said. Eventually, after a tense encounter with troopers and one juvenile being arrested, most of the group left.

The incident continued at 8:30 p.m. when about 50 juveniles returned to the bath house and some members again were “acting disorderly,” Procopio said. During the second incident, another four arrests were made.





Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.