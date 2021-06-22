All the Rhode Island connections to the New York City mayor’s race

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I can’t wait to watch the Sox/Rays game tonight because there’s nothing more exciting than seeing a top prospect’s debut. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 152,429 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 45 new cases since June 18. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 0.6 percent. The state reported zero new deaths, keeping the total at 2,724. There were 29 people in the hospital, and 614,006 residents were fully vaccinated.

Voters in New York City are likely to select their next mayor in today’s Democratic primary, and there are plenty of Rhode Island connections to the race.

The polls show Brooklyn borough president and former police captain Eric Adams as the favorite, with Andrew Yang, Kathryn Garcia, and Maya Wiley all within striking distance.

Andrew Yang is a Brown University graduate, but his campaign’s ties to Rhode Island don’t end there. The former presidential candidate has raised more than $6,000 from Rhode Islanders, and former Cranston mayor Allan Fung crossed party lines to co-host a fundraiser for him earlier this year. Fung’s wife, state Representative Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, and former Providence mayor Angel Taveras also donated to Yang.

On his campaign finance reports, Yang also reported spending more than $80,000 with Financial Innovations, Inc., the political swag business started by the late Democratic fund-raiser Mark Weiner.

The leading progressive candidate in the race, Maya Wiley, is daughter of Dr. George Wiley, a chemist and civil rights advocate who grew up in Warwick and graduated from the University of Rhode Island. He died in 1973. He was the founder of the National Welfare Rights Organization, and an anti-poverty organization in Pawtucket is named after him. Maya’s uncle, Alton W. Wiley, was Rhode Island’s first Black judge.

Lucia Gomez is not running for mayor, but she has plenty of clout as the political director for the New York City Central Labor Council. Gomez was the head of the Providence Board of Canvassers in 2004. The council has more than 1.3 million members, but it did not endorse a candidate in the mayor’s race.

⚓ In the latest of a series of drownings across New England this month, Yoskarly Martinez, 10, went missing in the waters off Conimicut Point Park on Sunday afternoon. After an overnight search, her body was found shortly before 1 p.m. in water less than 6 feet deep. Read more.

⚓ Critics of US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse are claiming he belongs to a private beach club that does not allow people of color to hold a membership. But according to the Democratic senator, these claims are false. Read more.

⚓ Open government groups are criticizing a bill that would allow public bodies to continue meeting remotely – via Zoom or by phone – for two more years. Read more.

⚓ US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her husband sold their East Side home for $1.1 million. Read more.

⚓ University of Rhode Island alumnus Craig Steeneck and his wife Sandra Steeneck announced Monday that they were giving the state school’s College of Business a $1.3 million donation. Read more.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos will hold their weekly press briefing at 2 p.m.

⚓ A group of union leaders and state representatives are holding a 2 p.m. press conference outside the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) to call for a review of the department.

⚓ The Providence External Review Authority may hire a new executive director at its 6:30 p.m. meeting tonight.

