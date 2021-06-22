To boost access to vocational schools, Mass. drops requirement to consider grades, attendance, or discipline in admissions

The vote — approved by all Board of Elementary and Secondary Education members except parent representative Mary Ann Stewart, who voted present (a form of abstaining) — aims to promote equitable access to the vocational schools. A single set of “state-prescribed admissions criteria” is not best for students, families, or the schools, Commissioner Jeffrey Riley wrote in a memo to the board ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.

Starting for the 2022-23 academic year, Massachusetts vocational schools no longer will be required to consider grades, attendance, discipline records, and guidance counselor recommendations during their admissions process under new regulations approved by state education leaders on Tuesday.

Instead of the previously required criteria, districts are expected to create “data-informed admissions policies,” Riley said Tuesday. Their admissions plans should receive annual local approval.

The changes were recommended by Riley and preliminarily approved by the board in April. Though the new admissions policy will apply to the entering class of 2022, it also could impact transfer applications during the 2021-22 school year.

“It’s not just the vocational schools that are going to need to change,” Riley said. “The sending districts need to allow the children to have greater access to the schools to see the vocational programming, to go on the tours, and that is something else that we want to do and ensure that we make sure that districts do.”

Riley also emphasized that the change will grant state education leaders the right to intervene if a school’s admissions policy is not compliant with state and federal laws. The state can order changes to the policy and could even require a lottery system.

“Last year, we gave the vocational schools an opportunity to make changes, and we didn’t feel that they had done a substantial enough job in doing that,” he said.

The Vocational Education Justice Coalition, however, said the admissions change doesn’t go far enough. The group, which includes politicians, advocates, civil rights organizations, and unions, has called the state’s vocational admissions policies “discriminatory” against students of color, economically disadvantaged students, English language learners, and students with disabilities.

Coalition leaders have urged the state to adopt a lottery system to distribute vocational school seats.

Outside the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in Malden on Tuesday, about a dozen demonstrators from the coalition held signs reading “vocational schools are public schools” and “equal opportunity for all.”

“Both [students’] lived experience as well as the research shows that discipline grades, absences, interviews, counselor recommendations, these are all things that have been proven through decades of research, but also literally, all of these folks lived experience that are completely subject to bias,” said Anna Hadingham, youth organizational coordinator at La Colaborativa.

Members from the coalition, including at least one member who spoke before the state education board on Tuesday, expressed disappointment that state leaders had not fully considered their recommendations in the changes.

“We’re troubled by the [regulations] because although it has some net positive, it has other lines that seems to allow them to continue their system, which is what caused the discrimination,” said Lew Finfer, executive director of Massachusetts Community Action Network, at the demonstration.

Prior to the meeting, demonstrators were heckled by counter-protesters, who held signs against masking and vaccinating children. Many yelled at the coalition organizers that race should not matter, and one started a chant: “We’re not racist.”

In a public comment period before the vote, state Senator John Cronin urged the board to create clear regulations and standards for vocational schools. Without them, he said, the state is simply “punting on the hardest questions” surrounding the issue.

“I have absolutely no doubt that this board and DESE are committed to equitable access to vocational training in the Commonwealth, and each proposed regulatory change has been made in good faith,” he said. “However, I do retain doubt that these modifications as proposed will drive change evenly and with the requisite urgency necessary across the Commonwealth.”

Tuesday’s meeting — the board’s last regular meeting until September — was interrupted multiple times by the group of community members angry about the mask mandate. The board first took a brief recess when people in the room continued speaking over board members; once outside, group members pounded on windows while the meeting continued.

The requirement to wear masks, along with all other COVID-19 safety protocols, have been dropped for the start of the 2021-22 school year, but state education leaders plan to work with the Department of Public Health to determine whether any additional health and safety protocols need to be issued later this summer.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans. Kate Lusignan can be reached at kate.lusignan@globe.com.