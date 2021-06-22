Boston public school students can get pre-registered library cards

Boston public schools are launching a new student ID initiative that will give students access to resources at any of the city’s 26 library locations, the Boston Public Library and school officials announced Tuesday.

The initiative will allow students to use their school ID cards to obtain pre-registered library cards which will make it easy for them to access the books, technology, and services, the Boston Public Library said in a statement. Officials are also looking at possibly expanding the program to include all other schools serving Boston students, including public charter, parochial and METCO.

Along with books and technology, the library cards will also allow students to participate in the Youth Summer Reading Program, and access programming and services at the children’s library, the statement said. Students will also be able to access the library’s catalogue of electronic resources, which includes books, magazines, graphic novels, and movies.