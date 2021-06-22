Braintree police hold somber procession, funeral for K-9 Kitt slain in ‘ambush’ that wounded two officers

The procession began at 10 a.m. outside the funeral home, which is across from a church and just a block away from Braintree’s town hall. A group of police officers from across the state escorted Kitt’s casket to Gillette Stadium for the dog’s 11 a.m. funeral service. Officers from Ashland, Canton, Brockton, Randolph, and Quincy could be seen in the cavalcade, as could State Police troopers. Many in the crowd wore T-shirts or tank tops reading “Thank you for your service” in honor of Kitt. One woman flew an American flag, while another carried a “thin blue line” flag.

BRAINTREE — A small crowd gathered across from the Cartwright-Venuti funeral home here Tuesday morning to send off the funeral procession for Kitt, the K-9 killed in an exchange of gunfire outside the Braintree Village apartment complex on June 4, who officials say saved the lives of the two police officers who were wounded in the shooting — including Kitt’s handler, Officer William Cushing Jr.

Advertisement

Officers saluted the processional as the K-9 Pall Bearers carried K-9 Kitt's casket into Gillette Stadium. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Charlie Dias, whose father is a Braintree police officer, was among those watching the procession. The young child carried a sign in honor of Kitt that read “Sorry Kitt you were great to us” and featured the dog’s name in big lettering with a heart beneath it.

She said she came to honor Kitt’s effort to keep the community safe.

“I made this poster for Kitt because I support Kitt and how he protected us,” she said. “Kitt is a big hero because he saved the cop’s lives.”

Sean Conroy and Matt Kielty sat outside the restaurant they own, a few blocks from the funeral home, to watch the procession roll by.

Conroy, 44, said he attended high school with Cushing and was “friends” with the officer. He said Kitt was the “best K-9 dog around.”

Advertisement

“He assisted everybody,” Conroy said. “There wasn’t a call he ever said no to.”

Flags outside the town hall flew at half-mast, and American flags lined the block where the procession departed from.

The black hearse carrying the dog’s remains was escorted to Gillette Stadium by a group of police motorcycles, who then carried the flag-draped coffin onto the field for the ceremony, which was closed to reporters except for a pool camera.

At the funeral service, Kitt was draped in an American flag in his casket. A line of police officers walked past the K-9′s casket, some saluting as they walked by.

Father Paul Clifford, the Braintree police chaplain, spoke at the ceremony and praised Kitt’s life-saving efforts.

Braintree Deputy Chief Timothy Cohoon (L) presented the flag to K-9 Officer William Cushing Jr. during a memorial service at Gillette Stadium to honor K-9 Kitt. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“Kitt knew one thing, and one thing only on June 4, 2021, there was a threat on the loose, a threat to his handler, and the people of Braintree, and at the command and with the backing of his handler and his guardian, Kitt answered the call to seek out and find, even neutralize, that threat,” he said, according to a stream of the funeral on WBZ-TV. “It cost him his life and cost Officer Bill Cushing especially, all of Braintree PD, and all of us who love the light of peace of our hearts. We celebrate the goodness in Kitt’s sacrificial loss and in all of his career and give praise to God our heavenly father.”

Cushing and fellow Officer Matthew Donoghue were shot in the exchange of gunfire, and both were hospitalized as a result of their injuries. Donoghue was released from Boston Medical Center on June 5.

Advertisement

The man who shot Cushing and Donoghue, identified as 34-year-old Andrew Homen, of Brockton, was pronounced dead at Milton Hospital following the shooting.

Homen allegedly fired repeatedly at the officers until Kitt charged him, causing him to turn his attention away from them, police said.

Kitt died of his injuries “valiantly giving his life for the lives of his fellow officers,” police said.

Kitt and Cushing worked side-by-side for 11 years, police said.

In 2016 Kitt was awarded the Braintree Police Medal of Valor for protecting several officers during an armed confrontation, and in 2020 he and Cushing found a suspect wanted for a shooting at the South Shore Plaza that resulted in serious injuries and a lockdown of the property.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office is investigating the fatal encounter between Homen, the two officers, and the police dog.

K-9 Pall Bearers carried K-9 Kitt's casket out of Gillette Stadium. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A poster on the window at the entrance to the Braintree Police Dept. for Kitt. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff





Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report. Globe correspondent Adam Sennott contributed.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.