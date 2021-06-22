Dorchester man, 32, found guilty on gun charges, acquitted of shooting Boston police officer

Grant Headley was sentenced to eight to 10 years behind bars on Tuesday, followed by up to three years of probation. He was found guilty of carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm as a third offense, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, and two counts of possession of a large-capacity firearm or feeding device.

A 32-year-old Dorchester man who prosecutors say opened fire at a Boston police officer in January of 2016 was found guilty of a series of gun charges on June 14 — but acquitted of the armed assault on the officer, as well as drug charges, Suffolk County prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday.

Headley was acquitted of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery by discharging a firearm, possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony as a second offense, distribution of a Class B substance as a second offense, and possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute as a second offense. The office of Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins had argued for Headley to be sentenced to 14 to 16 years in prison followed by two-and-a-half years in the house of correction.

In a statement, Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long, who has served as the department’s acting commissioner since February, expressed disappointment with the jury’s decision to acquit Headley on the charges related to the officer’s shooting and praised the officer involved, Kurt Stokinger, for his service.

“The Boston Police Department is extremely disappointed in this split verdict. It is the Department’s firm belief that, despite the jury’s verdict, the evidence warranted the conviction of Headley for shooting Officer Stokinger,” Long said. “In closing, and most importantly, the Department wants to acknowledge the continued pain and suffering of Officer Stokinger and his family. Our support for them has never wavered....Officer Stokinger suffered serious injuries and now over five years later remains unable to return to duty.”

Long stressed in his statement that, “Headley was indicted by a Suffolk County Grand Jury for charges related to the shooting of Officer Stokinger. The evidence presented was overwhelming and clear against Headley. The firearm Headley had in his possession at the time of his arrest was matched through forensic analysis to ballistic evidence recovered from the shooting scene.”

On Jan. 8, police stopped the Acura vehicle Headley was driving on Mt. Bowdoin Terrace in Dorchester to arrest him on drug charges after he had been seen selling crack cocaine behind his home days before, prosecutors said. During the encounter, an officer exited his cruiser without his firearm drawn at which point Headley got out of the Acura armed with an unlicensed, fully-loaded .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic firearm with a high-capacity cartridge holding 13 rounds of ammunition and began shooting at the officer until the gun jammed, prosecutors said.

Stokinger, was struck in his left leg.

Stokinger returned fire as he took cover behind his car, the Globe reported. Headley was not hit.

Headley approached Stokinger and continued to fire as he passed by him, running through a vacant lot and crossing backyards in an attempt to escape, the Globe reported.

Following the encounter with police, Headley allegedly fled from the scene and disposed of the gun. Headley was then arrested after encountering another officer on Geneva Avenue, who tackled him after Headley allegedly attempted to run past the officer, prosecutors said.

The arrest occurred in the area of an early education center, which was forced into lockdown amid the gunfire, prosecutors said.

“While my staff and I are disappointed that we were not able to hold this defendant accountable for the violent armed assault of a Boston Police officer, and a broad daylight shooting in a Suffolk County neighborhood, we respect the jury’s decision and are grateful for their work on this case,” Rollins said in the statement. “Consistent with our ethical and legal obligations, we requested a sentence appropriate for the crimes for which Mr. Headley was found guilty. My office’s recommendation of a lengthy term is based on the nature of Mr. Headley’s offenses and his repeated refusal to comply with laws intended to protect everyone in our community.”

Headley’s criminal record dates back more than a decade and includes convictions for gun and drug charges. He was wanted for violating his probation during the Jan. 8 incident, the Globe reported.

He had been placed on probation in spring 2015, after completing five years in prison on a firearm charge, Probation Department spokeswoman Coria Holland told the Globe in 2016.

“One of the officers who encountered Headley in 2016 has a bullet lodged in his leg to this day ... I am deeply disappointed that we could not secure a verdict and accountability for that officer,” Rollins said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.