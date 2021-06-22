Fireworks are back. Here’s where you can watch

With pandemic-era restrictions lifted and a sizable portion of Massachusetts fully vaccinated, the fireworks are back — many of them at least. Communities around the state have elected to move forward with celebrations to commemorate Independence Day, welcoming residents to gather in person to see the colorful displays.
Eager to hear the thunderous claps and watch the eye-catching shows with some friends of your choosing, but don’t know where to go? No worries. We did the work for you. Towns from Chicopee to Sandwich currently have celebrations planned.
Here’s a list of the fireworks display permits on file with the state fire marshal’s office. The list has been updated as of June 18.
Advertisement
Shows stretch on throughout the summer, so if you happen to be working this Fourth of July — or can’t make it to one of the designated celebrations for whatever reason — there are others you can catch.
And while Boston’s annual July 4 extravaganza will again look different this year, the party is returning. The Boston Pops’ concert will take place at Tanglewood, and pyrotechnics from Boston Common will follow around 10:30 p.m.
So grab a lawn chair or beach blanket and enjoy the night.
Note: It’s always a good idea to double-check with your town for updated fireworks information in the event of rescheduled or canceled events.
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.