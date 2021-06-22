Fireworks are back. Here’s where you can watch

With pandemic-era restrictions lifted and a sizable portion of Massachusetts fully vaccinated, the fireworks are back — many of them at least. Communities around the state have elected to move forward with celebrations to commemorate Independence Day, welcoming residents to gather in person to see the colorful displays.

Eager to hear the thunderous claps and watch the eye-catching shows with some friends of your choosing, but don’t know where to go? No worries. We did the work for you. Towns from Chicopee to Sandwich currently have celebrations planned.

Here’s a list of the fireworks display permits on file with the state fire marshal’s office. The list has been updated as of June 18.