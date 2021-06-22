Forecasters warn of rip currents along Mass. and R.I. coasts

Forecasters warned Tuesday of a high risk of dangerous rip currents on the south-facing beaches of the islands of Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket, and a moderate risk of the currents along most beaches in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

When there’s a moderate risk of rip currents, the National Weather Service says, people should check with local beach patrols before entering the surf zone, should swim in guarded areas, and never swim alone or at night.

When there’s a high risk of rip currents, “dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf,” the forecasters said.