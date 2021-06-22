Great Marsh art, historic treasures, and movies under the stars

“The sculptures and photographs by each artist are particularly striking as they reflect the genuine beauty of our local landscape,” said Cape Ann Museum Director Oliver Barker. “As we celebrate the opening of our new CAM Green campus, they are well suited as our featured artists in this setting, melding historic buildings, contemporary art, and bucolic pastures. Both elevate the region’s natural beauty to an art form.”

EVOKING NATURE An exhibit of sculpture and photography inspired by the Great Marsh has opened at the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester . Works by Essex sculptor Brad Story and Ipswich photographer Dorothy Kerper Monelly will be on view through July 30 at the museum’s new Green Campus, 13 Poplar St. Hours are Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

MUSEUM SECRETS The Old Colony History Museum is hosting a virtual behind-the-scenes tour of its collection in collaboration with the Mansfield Public Library. The event will run on Tuesday, June 29 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and includes a question and answer portion about the museum’s collection. Get ready to view weird and wonderful objects and learn how museums collect and care for their treasures. Admission is free, but requires advance registration for the Zoom link at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com/events.

BUDDING ARCHITECT Carter Pomponio, a junior at Medway High School, won second place in the Mass STEM Hub’s Student Industry Connects program for his Affordable Housing Design project. Pompino designed a home that can be built in a cost-effective manner, featuring garden terraces, solar panels, and other sustainable components. He also used shipping containers in his design.

“Carter went above and beyond with his project by incorporating the tiny house design and use of shipping containers, which was an added challenge he rose to meet,” said science teacher Jon Jasinski. “His final product is exceptional and I am very pleased to see his work recognized.”

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS Outdoor movie nights return to Somerville with the city’s SomerMovie Fest series. The film series will show seven family-friendly movies every Thursday from July 8 to Aug. 19 in parks throughout Somerville. Screenings will include recent hits like “Black Panther” and old favorites like “Mrs. Doubtfire.” On July 8, “The Empire Strikes Back” will be shown at Seven Hills Park. While attendees are not required to wear masks, anyone who is not fully vaccinated is advised to wear one when in a crowd. The movies will begin at sundown. For more information, visit somervillema.gov/somermoviefest.

HISTORY AND TEA Gore Place in Waltham will present a Jane Austen Garden Party on its grounds on July 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will feature activities such as archery, lawn games, a viewing of the ground floor of Gore Mansion, and a picnic lunch. Each $35 ticket will include a box of refreshments from Vicki Lee’s Bakeshop in Belmont, and guests can add a mini bottle of wine for an additional $10. Guests are encouraged to come in Regency Period dress, and the best-dressed guest will receive a prize. A limited number of tickets are available online at goreplace.org/whats-on/jane-austen, and must be purchased by July 5. The event will be primarily outdoors, and all guests must wear masks indoors.