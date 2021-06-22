Groveland to hire its first town administrator

Groveland plans to hire its first town administrator as a result of newly approved changes to its town government structure.

Currently, the town’s operations are overseen by the five-member Board of Selectmen, working with the finance director. At the May 24 Town Meeting, voters authorized selectmen to hire a town administrator, who will oversee Groveland’s day-to-day business — including financial matters — under the board’s direction. In a separate vote, the meeting approved the dissolution of the finance director’s position.

“Operating a town is growing in complexity. We’re a volunteer Board of Selectmen, and many issues can’t wait for us to meet every other week,” board vice chair Kathleen Kastrinelis said in a statement. “We want to have a professional operation so that our fantastic employees will have support, and our residents will receive a high level of service.”