Groveland

Groveland to hire its first town administrator

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated June 22, 2021, 11 minutes ago

Groveland plans to hire its first town administrator as a result of newly approved changes to its town government structure.

Currently, the town’s operations are overseen by the five-member Board of Selectmen, working with the finance director. At the May 24 Town Meeting, voters authorized selectmen to hire a town administrator, who will oversee Groveland’s day-to-day business — including financial matters — under the board’s direction. In a separate vote, the meeting approved the dissolution of the finance director’s position.

“Operating a town is growing in complexity. We’re a volunteer Board of Selectmen, and many issues can’t wait for us to meet every other week,” board vice chair Kathleen Kastrinelis said in a statement. “We want to have a professional operation so that our fantastic employees will have support, and our residents will receive a high level of service.”

The selectmen next plan to advertise for the town administrator’s position and to appoint a search committee to assist in the hiring process.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

