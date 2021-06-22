Hingham’s July Fourth parade returns this year

“Many of our Heroes serve quietly and selflessly, every day, without any expectation of special acknowledgement,” the Fourth of July Parade Committee said in an announcement asking for names of people to be honored. “Let’s all say THANK YOU to those ‘Heroes Among Us’ who have done their utmost to ensure we stay safe, our nation and our community stay strong, and we all can look forward to a brighter future!”

The theme will be “Heroes Among Us” in honor of the pandemic’s frontline workers who kept at their essential jobs while most people quarantined at home.

Hingham’s annual Fourth of July parade will be back this year, after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Advertisement

The Heroes — who include doctors, nurses, nursing home staff, delivery people, teachers, and grocery store and restaurant workers — will lead the parade behind a Grand Marshall Banner, which will be carried by retiring, longtime town employees Eileen McCracken, the town clerk, and Paul Heanue, Hingham Municipal Light Plant manager.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on July 4 from Hingham High School, winds its way down Main Street to Hingham Square, and lasts about 90 minutes. Between 20,000 and 25,000 people typically watch the parade, and close to 1,500 people take part in it, officials said.

“It’s great to finally get it back,” said parade committee chair Jim Murphy.

He said the committee decided to be optimistic and assume that the pandemic would recede and vaccines would work, signing up bands and performers early. New additions include the Kickin’ Brass Band and National Lancers, a cavalry militia dating back to 1836, Murphy said.

Hingham’s first record of a July 4 parade dates from 1832, with parades held intermittently for decades. The 1842 one was notable for its theme of “temperance” and 1911′s parade included the first automobiles, according to a history on the town website. Citizens portraying Uncle Sam debuted in 1933, a tradition that continues.

Advertisement

In 1992, the town formed a Parade Committee to organize and raise money for the annual event. Murphy said the annual costs run about $55,000. The sale of parade buttons typically raises about $8,000 and the sale of American lawn flags raised more than $20,000 this year, he said.

Murphy said his committee’s main focus is on safety — and he is back to making sure no one is physically hurt by the parade floats and vehicles instead of worrying about the spread of COVID.

As a side note, while the parade is back, Hingham won’t hold its traditional fireworks waterfront celebration for the third year in a row.

The fireworks, which were financed and run by the Hingham Lions Club, were canceled in 2019 because of a lack of volunteers, and then sidelined again during the pandemic. Murphy said a new group that includes the few remaining Lions Club members is rebranding as Harborworks and focusing on fund-raising for July 2022.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.