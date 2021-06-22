Legislature rejects Baker’s spending plan for federal COVID funds; governor concerned with delay in disbursements

“Our actions this week will preserve the funds while allowing all parties to participate in the discussion and help make decisions about how to allocate these resources,” the statement said.

House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano and Senate President Karen E. Spilka said in a statement Tuesday that by placing the money in a separate fund, it will allow lawmakers to decide how best to use the money with input from the public.

House lawmakers on Tuesday rejected Governor Charlie Baker’s proposal to spend $2.8 billion of federal funds provided to the state through the American Rescue Plan, opting instead to stow the majority of the $5.3 billion in aid into a separate account under the Legislature’s control.

The move is the latest volley in a back-and-forth between the Republican governor and majority-Democrat legislature over who will control how the funds are spent.

Baker’s plan, as he laid out last week, would have set aside $2.8 billion for him to distribute, including $1 billion to ease the state’s housing shortage and hundreds of millions for other priorities, including job training, water and sewer infrastructure, and downtown businesses. His plan would have left about $2.3 billion for the Legislature to divvy up.

Baker has said he plans to spend $10 million to back the state’s new vaccine lottery sweepstakes. The state has already spent $194 million of the stimulus money; Baker sent $109 million to four communities hit hard by the pandemic (Chelsea, Everett, Methuen, and Randolph), and $75 million to help subsidize the state’s new sick-leave law.

Responding to the Legislature’s rejection of Baker’s proposal, the governor’s office said it is concerned that tying the money up in the legislative process will delay the disbursement of the funds for too long.

“Governor Baker’s $2.8 billion plan would immediately address homeownership gaps for communities of color, train thousands of workers for new careers and jumpstart economic development in every region,” Baker’s press secretary, Terry MacCormack, said in an e-mail Tuesday night.

“While the Administration has proposed working with the Legislature to appropriate all of the funds, the Administration also remains concerned about holding up these funds with a process that would take years while the communities that were hit hardest by the pandemic, including communities of color, wait.”

Earlier this month, the Legislature sent a bill to Baker proposing the funds be placed into a coronavirus relief trust fund that would be under the control of lawmakers and would allow money to spent over several years.

In their statement , Mariano and Spilka said they would take the governor’s priorities into consideration as part of a wider public process to determine how the funds should be put to use.

They said the Legislature will hold a series of public hearings throughout the summer, led by the Joint Committee on Ways and Means, “with the goal of crafting spending plans directly informed by feedback from constituents and stakeholders, including those representing the areas identified by the Governor in his proposal.”

“We will continue to seek input from the Governor and expect that he will file additional legislation so that his priorities can be part of that process,” the statement said. “We invite the Baker Administration to testify in these hearings.”

Mariano and Spilka said $200 million of the federal money will remain available to Baker to “respond to emerging and urgent public health needs that may require immediate use of the funds ...”

