Mail-in voting for Boston’s fall election could be at risk if Mass. lawmakers don’t act soon, Secretary of State Galvin warns

Voting by mail could be at risk for several Massachusetts communities holding elections this year — including Boston — if state lawmakers don’t extend provisions soon, Secretary of State William F. Galvin warned in a letter sent Tuesday to state legislative leaders.
Writing to Massachusetts House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka, Galvin urged the Legislature to act swiftly, warning that current laws allowing voting by mail without needing an excuse to do so are set to expire on June 30. The Legislature has not yet passed a permanent mail-in voting law.
“Several local elections being held in July will be affected. Moreover, several large cities including Boston have active preliminary elections scheduled for September 14, 2021, less than ninety days from now. For budgetary and planning purposes these cities must have clarity,” Galvin wrote. “Urgent action is needed.”
A statement from Galvin’s office warned that voters “face the possibility of being unable to submit applications to vote by mail in their upcoming fall elections.” He urged lawmakers to extend the rules at least through the end of the year.
Failure to extend vote-by-mail could be particularly disruptive to Boston’s upcoming municipal elections. The mayor’s post is up for grabs, with a historically diverse slate of candidates vying for the job. According to a list from the city’s elections department, eight mayoral candidates have qualified for the preliminary election in September. The two candidates who receive the most votes in the preliminary will move on to the general election Nov. 2.
The Boston City Council also faces its biggest turnover in more than two decades, with 48 candidates on the ballot across nine district races and the contest for two at-large seats.
