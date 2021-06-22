Mayor Elorza’s $700 million plan to save Providence’s pension fund deserves a closer look

There are other reasons, too: Governor Dan McKee and state Treasurer Seth Magaziner say that it’s too risky, and Elorza has few allies in the General Assembly who are willing to ignore that he waited until the middle of May to float the idea for one of the largest bond schemes in the history of the state.

You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression, which is just one reason why Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza’s plan to borrow more than $700 million to shore up the city’s beleaguered pension fund has fallen a little flat. Putting forward the plan just as lawmakers were preparing to leave for summer vacation didn’t do it — or him — any favors, and it is going nowhere in the current legislative session.

But if you look past the sloppy rollout, you’ll note that Elorza has a point: Providence’s pension system is a ticking time bomb that will eventually force future mayors to raise taxes, decimate city services, and yes, beg residents all over the state for a bailout.

The math bears this out. After a decade of making 100 percent of its annual payments to pension system, the unfunded liability is still $1.2 billion. No pension system actually needs to be fully funded, but the city’s current 22 percent funded level is among the worst in the country.

Those numbers can be adjusted based on accounting rules and changes to the assumed rate of return on investments, but here’s the figure that matters: The city will send $93.5 million to the pension fund in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, and by 2032, that payment will grow to $153 million.

If this seems like the first you’re hearing about it, then you likely have not been listening.

Elorza has consistently sounded the alarm about pensions since taking office six years ago, and he has proposed other solutions for generating revenue for the fund. In 2019, he had a sound idea to sell or lease the city’s water supply to the Narragansett Bay Commission, but he struggled to find support.

That brings us to his proposed pension obligation bond.

Elorza wants Providence to borrow $704 million, and pay it back over 25 years at an interest rate 3.5 percent and 4.25 percent. He maintains that the relatively low interest rates and the city’s historical rate of return on pension investments make the bond a can’t-miss proposition that would only fail if the nation’s economy collapsed.

Critics, like Magaziner, say there are too many risks associated with pension obligation bonds. In a letter to the House Finance Committee, he accurately noted that the cities of Detroit and Stockton, California, ended up filing for bankruptcy after issuing pension bonds. Closer to home, Woonsocket’s $90 million bond in 2002 was a financial disaster for the city.

In a letter to the House Finance Committee, Magaziner said the city has failed to show “either a clear accounting of the potential financial benefit of the proposal, nor a clear strategy for mitigating the risks associated with the proposal.”

“Once a pension obligation bond is issued there is no turning back,” Magaziner wrote.

Magaziner may be unwilling to endorse a plan proposed by a possible opponent (both he and Elorza will likely be running against McKee for governor next year), but there are important questions to consider. Should Providence be allowed to borrow that much money without voter approval? What kind of concessions are the city’s public employee unions – especially the firefighters – willing to make in exchange for having their pensions secured once and for all? And yes, a thoughtful discussion on the pros and cons of bankruptcy is necessary.

That’s why lawmakers should consider creating a special study commission on Providence’s pension system, one that could operate independently and address every concern and explore every possible avenue to shoring up the fund.

It should be filled with experts who are more focused on finding solutions than finger-pointing. Such commissions have been created before. Gina Raimondo did it for the state when she was treasurer. Angel Taveras did it for Providence when he was mayor. Now it’s time for a statewide conversation about Providence.

Firm deadlines will be needed, otherwise a commission could deliberate forever. Providence’s pension bomb isn’t going to detonate in the next year or two, so real action could be delayed until a new governor and a new mayor are elected. But it’s possible that interest rates will rise, threatening the viability of a bond.

In the meantime, the mayor deserves credit for making the pension system a front-and-center issue. Now it’s time for the state to follow suit.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.