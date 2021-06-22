MBTA to restore 505 Express Bus service this fall

Lisa Battiston, a state Department of Transportation spokeswoman, said bus route 505 will be restored as part of the fall 2021 schedule changes.

The service — which stretched from Waltham through Newton, then along the Massachusetts Turnpike to Federal Street in Boston — was one of the routes cut by the MBTA during the pandemic.

Officials at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority have committed to restoring 505 Express Bus service to Boston this fall, according to the agency.

“Route 505 buses will operate to the downtown area [as they did prior to the pandemic] and will be scheduled every 20 minutes during peak periods,” Battiston said in an e-mail.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller thanked MBTA officials, and said many local Newton leaders “banded together to advocate for these improvements,” according to a statement.

Greg Reibman, president of the Newton-Needham Regional Chamber, praised the news.

“These changes are critical for business owners looking to attract workers from Boston to jobs here; as well as for Newton commuters; and efforts to create new housing along the Washington Street Corridor,” Reibman said in a statement.

Fuller also said a public meeting on improvement projects at the Commuter Rail stations in Auburndale, West Newton, and Newtonville will likely be held in September.

The project would make all three stations fully accessible, and include building new platforms to allow for more frequent all-day service in both directions, she said in her statement.

“We still have a long way to go [nailing down the funding for the construction and living through the years of work] but it’s exciting to have this ‘green light,’ " Fuller said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.