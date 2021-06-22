More than a dozen people have drowned in New England recently. These are the victims

As the pandemic wanes during an unusually warm spring and early summer, people have been flocking to the water for fun and relief. But in ponds, pools, and beaches across the region, a dozen people have drowned.

June 21: The latest tragedies were announced Monday, when the body of 10-year-old girl Yoskarly Martinez was recovered from Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island, a day after strong currents swept her off a sandbar. A bystander, Valentine Cardona Sanchez, 35, died trying to save her.

June 20: A teenage boy drowned in Sebbins Pond in Bedford, N.H., on Sunday.