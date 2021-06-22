More than a dozen people have drowned in New England recently. These are the victims

As the pandemic wanes during an unusually warm spring and early summer, people have been flocking to the water for fun and relief. But in ponds, pools, and beaches across the region, a dozen people have drowned.
June 21: The latest tragedies were announced Monday, when the body of 10-year-old girl Yoskarly Martinez was recovered from Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island, a day after strong currents swept her off a sandbar. A bystander, Valentine Cardona Sanchez, 35, died trying to save her.
June 20: A teenage boy drowned in Sebbins Pond in Bedford, N.H., on Sunday.
June 19: 1-year-old Angelo Nicoloro drowned in a pool during a family barbecue in Wrentham on Saturday.
June 11: 17-year-old Alonzo Polk died in a Boston hospital after being pulled from a backyard swimming pool in Dedham five days earlier.
June 7: A 16-year-old boy died after being pulled from Lake Gardner in Amesbury.
June 6: A 19-year-old Brockton man drowned at Mound Street Beach in Quincy.
June 5: A man drowned at White Island Pond in Plymouth.
June 4: Troy Love, 14, drowned in the pond at Green Hill Park in Worcester. Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia died trying to save him.
May 27: A man drowned while swimming at Houghton’s Pond in Milton.
May 26: A 16-year-old boy drowned in Learned Pond in Framingham.
May 15: Cousins Rafael Andrade Nunes, 13, and Tiago Nunes Ledo-De Pina, 12, drowned at Waldo Lake in Brockton despite frantic efforts to save them.