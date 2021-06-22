Motorcycle operator suffers life-threatening injuries on Mass. Turnpike

A Motorcycle operator suffered life-threatening injuries in a Tuesday afternooncrash on the Massachusetts Turnpike, State Police said.
State Police tweeted just after 1 p.m. Thursday that the agency along with the Boston Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services were responding to the crash on the eastbound side of the turnpike, east of the Allston-Brighton exit.
Troopers and Boston Fire and EMS on scene, Mass Pike EB, east of Allston-Brighton exit, for motorcycle crash. Operator has life threatening injuries. Left lane currently closed.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 22, 2021
The left lane of the highway is closed as a result of the crash, State Police said.
