Nine displaced after three-alarm fire tears through Somerville home

Nine people were displaced after a three-alarm fire tore through a home in Somerville early Tuesday morning, a fire official said.

The fire broke out at 17 Bond St. at about 1:21 a.m., Charles J. Breen Jr., chief engineer for the Somerville fire, said in an e-mail. Several Somerville police officers were the first to arrive at the scene and were “of great assistance alerting and evacuating occupants.”

The entire front of the house was engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to an adjacent home when firefighters arrived, Breen said. The fire spread to all floors through the home.