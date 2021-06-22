R.I. lawmakers will no longer vote on who can perform marriage ceremonies

For many years, only the General Assembly had the power to authorize people to solemnize a marriage . Legislators have said the bills provide them with a way to help constituents. But critics say they have provided a way for some lawmakers to cast votes against same-sex marriages.

The state Senate on Tuesday gave final approval to legislation that authorizes the governor to designate any adult to “solemnize” a marriage. The companion Senate and House bills, which both passed by votes of 36-0, now go to Governor Daniel J. McKee to be signed into law.

PROVIDENCE — State legislators will no longer get to cast votes on who can perform a wedding ceremony in Rhode Island.

Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey, a Warwick Democrat, has been introducing bills for at least 10 years to remove legislators from the solemnization of marriage process. “I’m glad to see it finally getting across the finish line,” he said. “It will make the process easier.”

Having the House and Senate hold committee meetings and cast votes is an inefficient way to handle what amounts to a clerical task, McCaffrey said.

“It is an inconvenience to the people of Rhode Island that they need to seek a formal act of law just because they want a friend or family member to officiate at their wedding,” he said. “Getting married should be a joyous occasion, and there’s no reason the state needs to bog it down with red tape.”

So far this year, the Assembly has taken up 60 solemnization of marriage bill, and it approved 63 such bills in 2020, 82 in 2019, and 85 in 2018. The bills are a formality and always pass, legislative officials say.

McKee on Tuesday said he would sign the bill. “It does help accommodate the weddings in the state, in my experience, in a very positive way,” he said. “There are weddings that go on outside of session. That makes sense.”

Once the bill becomes law, the governor will be able to designate any adult to solemnize a marriage within the state on a particular day and within a particular city or town, and that authorization will expire upon completion of the marriage ceremony. The fee will be $25, payable to the secretary of state, or $20 for applications submitted electronically.

House Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian, an East Providence Democrat who sponsored the House bill, said she first introduced the bill after getting a “heartbreaking” call from a constituent in July 2018. Their wedding was set for that September, but the General Assembly had already concluded its session for the year, so they were out of luck.

“It broke my heart when I had to tell my constituent there was nothing more that I could offer to ensure their perfect wedding with the officiant of their choice,” Kazarian said, “and this is why passing this legislation will modernize our system and make the process more accessible and customer-friendly for all Rhode Islanders.”





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.