Roof of Somerville auto body shop collapses

The roof of an autobody shop in Somerville collapsed Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
No injuries were reported in the collapse at 297 Medford St., Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen said in an e-mail at 5:40 p.m.
A building inspector was on-scene “evaluating next steps,” and utility companies were shutting off gas and electricity, he said.
A collapse zone had been secured around the building, he said.
Breen did not immediately provide a cause for the collapse.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
