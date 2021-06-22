Roof of Somerville auto body shop collapses

No injuries were reported in the collapse at 297 Medford St., Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen said in an e-mail at 5:40 p.m.

The roof of an autobody shop in Somerville collapsed Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The roof of an auto shop in Somerville collapsed on Tuesday, officials said.

A building inspector was on-scene “evaluating next steps,” and utility companies were shutting off gas and electricity, he said.

A collapse zone had been secured around the building, he said.

Breen did not immediately provide a cause for the collapse.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.





Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.