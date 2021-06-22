Salem loosens mask requirements in most city buildings

Salem recently announced that it was no longer requiring people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine to wear masks while inside most city buildings.

Effective Wednesday, June 23, vaccinated individuals can go mask-free in facilities that include City Hall, City Hall Annex, the Mayor Jean Levesque Community Center, park buildings, fire department buildings, and police headquarters.

Those who prefer to do so are welcome to continue wearing a mask inside those buildings, officials said. Unvaccinated individuals are still required to wear a mask inside any city building.