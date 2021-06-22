Stow’s fire chief, facilities director are retiring

Two key members of Stow’s town leadership will soon be leaving their posts.

Town Administrator Denise Dembkoski announced that Building Administrator and Facilities Director Craig Martin is retiring effective July 2, while Fire Chief Joe Landry is retiring effective Aug. 11.

“These two gentlemen are the epitome of professionalism and dedication ... They will be sincerely missed by so many and will be leaving very large shoes to fill,” Dembkoski said in a statement.