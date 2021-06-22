Stow’s fire chief, facilities director are retiring

Two key members of Stow’s town leadership will soon be leaving their posts.
Town Administrator Denise Dembkoski announced that Building Administrator and Facilities Director Craig Martin is retiring effective July 2, while Fire Chief Joe Landry is retiring effective Aug. 11.
“These two gentlemen are the epitome of professionalism and dedication ... They will be sincerely missed by so many and will be leaving very large shoes to fill,” Dembkoski said in a statement.
A lifelong Stow resident, Martin has held his position with the town since 2007. Prior to that, he worked as a civil engineer in the private sector for 23 years in Bolton and Norwood.
Landy has been Stow’s fire chief since 2013. Prior to that, he spent 20 years with the Maynard Fire Department, the last 10 as captain. Over the years, he also worked for the Stow Highway Department, as a permanent and call firefighter in Stow, and as a call firefighter in Boxborough.
