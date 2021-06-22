Victim identified in fatal Dorchester shooting Sunday night

The man killed in a Dorchester shooting Sunday night has been identified as 33-year-old Stacy Coleman, police said Tuesday.
Officers found Coleman suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 8:30 p.m. while responding to a shots fired report at 14 Danube St., the department said in a statement.
Coleman was brought to a local hospital, where he died.
Another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting and took himself to a hospital, police said in an earlier statement.
On Monday morning, detectives arrested and charged Ira Grayson, 35, from Manchester, N.H. with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said
Grayson was ordered held without bail during his arraignment in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court Tuesday. He is due back in court on Aug. 20, according to Renee Algarin, a spokesperson for the Suffolk DA’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.
