Wellesley’s Traffic Box Art Program expands with four new artists

Four new artists have joined a public art project in Wellesley to redecorate town traffic boxes in busy intersections.

The project began last year as a collaboration between the Wellesley Police Department and the town’s Public Art Committee to enhance “the visual experience for residents and visitors to Wellesley,” according to a statement.

Seven local artists have redecorated traffic signal boxes at busy intersections. With the newly selected artists, Wellesley will have 11 painted boxes finished by midsummer, the statement said.