Wellesley’s Traffic Box Art Program expands with four new artists

Four new artists have joined a public art project in Wellesley to redecorate town traffic boxes in busy intersections.
The project began last year as a collaboration between the Wellesley Police Department and the town’s Public Art Committee to enhance “the visual experience for residents and visitors to Wellesley,” according to a statement.
Seven local artists have redecorated traffic signal boxes at busy intersections. With the newly selected artists, Wellesley will have 11 painted boxes finished by midsummer, the statement said.
The newly painted boxes are located at Warren Park and the intersections of Linden and Kingsbury streets; Washington Street and Seaward Road; and Washington and Forest streets.
The art program is an ongoing project, and in the fall more artists will have an opportunity to submit designs for other boxes.
“Ultimately the Town and the Public Art Committee hopes to paint all of the high visibility boxes for the community to enjoy,” the statement said. “A new Traffic Box Art interactive map with photos, locations, and artist information will be available later this summer.”
